Albania: fears grow over environmental impact of new airport

Black fume billows from nan beforehand of nan bus. With nary air-conditioning too nan sympathetic wafting of a folded representation from different passenger, I’m 5 hours into a autobus travel from Tirana to Sarandë. Has nan motor exploded? I’m not excessively sure. But judging by nan groans of nan driver and different passengers, this is acold from ideal.

Albania

For galore visitors, this is nan reality of travelling successful Albania. Buses and car prosecute are nan superior methods of proscription – truthful incidents for illustration these are beautiful regular. The only 2 cities accessible by world flights are Tirana and Kukës successful nan north, leaving mid and southbound Albania reasonably inaccessible unless travelling by autobus aliases car. However, Albanian proscription is shifting. Flight routes to Albania are increasing, and not everyone is happy astir it.

Vlora world airdrome is scheduled to unfastened successful April 2024, and Ryanair has announced 17 caller routes to Tirana, including flights from Stansted and Manchester. The tourism assemblage will invited these developments – previously, nan fund measurement of reaching Tirana was via autobus from Montenegro. And Vlora airdrome will let holidayers to alert straight to Albania’s coastline for edifice holidays connected nan Adriatic Sea, perchance boosting improvement and tourism revenue. But sustainability-wise, location are galore questions to beryllium asked.

Taulant Bino represents nan Albanian Ornithological Society, 1 of 2 nationalist NGOs down a suit against nan Albanian authorities complete nan building of nan airport. The organisation intends to protect places of conservational value and says it has seen a shape successful nan exploitation of state-owned protected areas – peculiarly successful coastal regions.

The airdrome borders – aliases encroaches on, depending connected your stance – Narta lagoon, renowned for birdlife and location to up to 3,000 flamingos. The accusations are damning, including queries complete whether nan airdrome moreover holds a valid building licence to person begun works.

“As an NGO, we are not against airports successful general. It has to make consciousness and unfortunately, from different perspectives, Vlora airdrome makes nary sense. It is simply a protected area, a wetland of important value [and] an important vertebrate area.” Bino says. “On nan different hand, it’s adjacent to nan Tirana airport. It makes nary consciousness because nan airports are very adjacent to each other, truthful different proposals should beryllium taken into consideration”, he continues.

Flamingos successful nan Narta lagoon northbound of Vlora. Photograph: Adnan Beci/AFP/Getty Images

Annette Spangenberg, caput of conservation astatine Euronatur, a European nonprofit conservation foundation, echoes Bino’s concerns and questions why a fast-train action from nan existing Tirana airdrome was not provided, particularly considering Vlora and Tirana’s airports are conscionable 2 hours isolated by car.

“There is simply a existent roar to build edifice resorts on nan seashore – astatine first glimpse – it whitethorn look for illustration nan much promising action and supply much money,” she says. However, “Constructing an airdrome truthful adjacent to a undeveloped agelong of nan seashore intelligibly hints towards plans to further create tourism successful nan area”, she adds.

skip past newsletter promotion after newsletter promotion

The premier minister, Edi Rama, is simply a starring protagonist and driver of nan project, antecedently voicing hopes that nan caller airdrome would punctual exponential tourism growth. Vlora airdrome is expected to big nonstop flights from astir nan globe, pinch immoderate estimating that it would create thousands of caller jobs, trim fare prices and move nan airdrome into nan astir important tourer gateway of nan region.

The benefits are clear, but nan existent speech seems to beryllium astatine what cost. There is simply a consequence that nan airdrome whitethorn create different unsustainable edifice bubble that fails to entice visitors to inland destinations.

Mirela Kumbaro, Albania’s curate of tourism and environment, antecedently promised to activity high-end eco-tourism, successful a move distant from package formation holidays. The existent plans look to beryllium moving successful a different direction.

For visitors who want to person a affirmative effect connected nan country, Spangenberg advises seeking retired small-scale, section tourism offerings. “It is bully to beryllium curious,” Spangenberg advises, “to spell pinch unfastened eyes done nan world.” For those pinch nan luxury of having clip to slow recreation to Albania, nan options of ferry crossings and buses remain. Similarly, Bino suggests avoiding large, sprawling developments that person been built successful protected areas, informing of their disastrous effect connected quality and deficiency of longevity for tourer contempt initial, speedy boosts. “The effect goes beyond generations,” he says.