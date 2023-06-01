Alberta minister calls for back-to-work legislation to end B.C. port strike

1 day ago

Alberta’s carrier curate wants nan national authorities to callback Parliament to see back-to-work authorities that would extremity a onslaught astatine British Columbia ports.

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said he’s disappointment nan onslaught has continued since Saturday, peculiarly because Ottawa utilized authorities successful 2021 to extremity a walkout by Port of Montreal dock workers aft 1 day.

“They utilized Parliament to resoluteness it. And that aforesaid magnitude of urgency is thing that we’re hoping that nan national authorities has successful this lawsuit arsenic well,” he said.

Dreeshen said Tuesday that Alberta has asked national Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan for regular updates connected negotiations betwixt nan BC Maritime Employers Association and nan International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.

“It’s vitally important that nan proviso chain, this being a main captious constituent of it, remains open,” he said.

More than 7,000 workers astatine 30 ports crossed British Columbia person been connected onslaught since Saturday morning, starring business organizations arsenic good arsenic officials successful both Alberta and Saskatchewan to telephone connected Ottawa to measurement in.

Talks stalled Monday, pinch nan employers’ relation issuing a connection saying it didn’t deliberation much bargaining would nutrient a woody and nan national saying nan different broadside had changed its position connected a cardinal issue.

The national has antecedently said contracting out, larboard automation and nan costs of surviving are cardinal issues successful nan dispute.

O’Regan said Tuesday that national mediators proceed to support some sides successful their negotiations.

“We promote some parties to instantly return to nan bargaining array and stay location until a woody is reached,” he said.

“Collective bargaining is difficult activity but it’s really nan best, astir resilient deals are made.”

In a abstracted connection responding to calls for back-to-work legislation, O’Regan’s agency reiterated that it’s “not looking past nan bargaining table, because nan champion deals are made astatine nan table.”

Dreeshen said occidental ports, peculiarly nan Port of Vancouver, are “incredibly important” to Alberta’s economy. He said 80 per cent of exports that recreation done nan Port of Vancouver travel from nan Prairies.

Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison said Tuesday that shippers successful that state person warned nan onslaught is already slowing down nan travel of goods, and nan existent activity stoppage will person long-lasting effects connected nan proviso chain.

“It whitethorn return weeks aliases moreover months to afloat retrieve from these disruptions. Strain connected nan proviso concatenation leads to further costs that extremity up being passed on to consumers, including those successful Saskatchewan,” he said.

“We promote nan Government of Canada to do everything wrong its powerfulness to facilitate a solution successful nan champion interests of each Canadians.”

Dreeshen said Alberta has yet to spot shortages of perishable equipment connected market shelves but that could travel “very soon.”

Groups representing Canadian businesses besides want nan national authorities to intervene, pinch 1 statement calling for ineligible changes that would discourage early disruptions.

On Tuesday Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters said designating ports and obstruction lines arsenic basal infrastructure and limiting erstwhile and wherever labour and different disruptions tin hap would supply manufacturers nan stableness they need.

“A onslaught of this magnitude not only disrupts nan Canadian system but damages our world trading reputation, hurts already vulnerable proviso chains, and puts jobs astatine risk,” nan group said successful a statement.

“Given that nan national authorities understands what is astatine stake, (Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters) urges them to intervene now to reassure manufacturers that they will not carnivore nan brunt of a labour conflict that is beyond their control,” it said.

The group, which says its members relationship for astir 82 per cent of full manufacturing accumulation and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports, estimates that nan activity of $500 cardinal worthy of equipment is being disrupted each day.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is meantime asking Ottawa to “use each instrumentality astatine its disposal” to guarantee a woody is struck to resume activity astatine nan city’s port, including back-to-work legislation, if necessary.

