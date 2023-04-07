Alex Jones shares Angelina Jolie betrayal by ex Steve Jones that led to break-up ‘live on telly’

41 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Alex Jones shares Angelina Jolie betrayal by ex Steve Jones that led to break-up ‘live on telly’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

The One Show big Alex Jones has claimed her ex Steve Jones erstwhile lied to extremity her from interviewing Angelina Jolie.

Alex, who dated chap TV presenter Steve from 1999 to 2002, recorded an quality connected Dish podcast pinch Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, successful which she revealed nan lengths her erstwhile partner went to forestall her from getting nan question and reply gig – a betrayal that led to their break-up.

At nan time, Alex was moving arsenic an entertanment analogous for nan Channel 4 bid Rise.

The Welsh presenter said nan opportunity to question and reply nan Mr and Mrs Smith character arose, but Steve told her bosses that she was sick erstwhile she was really conscionable retired astatine nan shops.

“Normally, they would telephone successful nan greeting and inquire to travel and do an question and reply aliases a junket,” MailOnline reports Alex arsenic explaining connected a forthcoming section of nan podcast.

“I was staying successful his level astatine nan clip erstwhile I was moving successful London and he picked up nan landline and said ‘Al’s not present – she’s not emotion well; she’s had to spell backmost to Cardiff.’”

However, Alex said she was retired shopping “in Topshop” successful London, adding: “So he did nan interview.”

The Independent has contacted Steve Jones for comment.

Steve Jones lies to forestall Alex Jones from interviewing Angelina Jolie

(Shutterstock / Joe Seer)

Alex has shared this communicative before, but ne'er revealed it was Steve who allegedly betrayed her.

She antecedently shared much specifications of nan communicative while appearing connected Thanks A Million pinch Angela Scanlon, stating: “I sewage backmost to nan level and was like, ‘where is he?’ Hours went past, cipher answering their phones and successful nan extremity thought, ‘Right I’m going to thrust backmost to Cardiff, because I don’t cognize wherever you are, you’ve astir apt gone to nan pub.’

“And past nan accumulation institution called, and they were like, we’ve sewage spot of a situation. Tomorrow morning, your fellow is going to nan premiere pinch Angelina Jolie and it it would beryllium really funny if you came connected nan line, unrecorded connected nan show and amazed him and said that you cognize precisely what he’s been up to.”

Alex accepted nan offer, and nan brace “split up unrecorded connected telly”.

Alex Jones collapsed up pinch Steve Jones aft nan betrayal

(Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock)

It was this question and reply pinch Jolie that led to Steve securing a presenting domiciled connected T4.

More
Source Independent

Related Article

Actors, comedians and TV presenters condemn Labour party’s ‘horrendous’ anti-Rishi Sunak advert

Actors, comedians and TV presenters condemn Labour party’s ‘horrendous’ anti-Rishi Sunak advert

44 minutes ago
Ted Lasso honours late football reporter Grant Wahl in heartwarming tribute

Ted Lasso honours late football reporter Grant Wahl in heartwarming tribute

44 minutes ago
Pip Edwards reveals sneak peek inside her trip to Uluru in Northern Territory

Pip Edwards reveals sneak peek inside her trip to Uluru in Northern Territory

1 hour ago
Tyrese confirms he and Paul Walker both slept with Eva Mendes' stunt double on 2 Fast 2 Furious

Tyrese confirms he and Paul Walker both slept with Eva Mendes' stunt double on 2 Fast 2 Furious

1 hour ago
Danielle Spencer shares touching tribute to ex-husband Russell Crowe on wedding anniversary

Danielle Spencer shares touching tribute to ex-husband Russell Crowe on wedding anniversary

1 hour ago
Helen Flanagan wows in a corset dress as she enjoys dinner with daughter Matilda, 7

Helen Flanagan wows in a corset dress as she enjoys dinner with daughter Matilda, 7

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

18 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

9 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.