Alex Jones shares Angelina Jolie betrayal by ex Steve Jones that led to break-up ‘live on telly’

The One Show big Alex Jones has claimed her ex Steve Jones erstwhile lied to extremity her from interviewing Angelina Jolie.

Alex, who dated chap TV presenter Steve from 1999 to 2002, recorded an quality connected Dish podcast pinch Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, successful which she revealed nan lengths her erstwhile partner went to forestall her from getting nan question and reply gig – a betrayal that led to their break-up.

At nan time, Alex was moving arsenic an entertanment analogous for nan Channel 4 bid Rise.

The Welsh presenter said nan opportunity to question and reply nan Mr and Mrs Smith character arose, but Steve told her bosses that she was sick erstwhile she was really conscionable retired astatine nan shops.

“Normally, they would telephone successful nan greeting and inquire to travel and do an question and reply aliases a junket,” MailOnline reports Alex arsenic explaining connected a forthcoming section of nan podcast.

“I was staying successful his level astatine nan clip erstwhile I was moving successful London and he picked up nan landline and said ‘Al’s not present – she’s not emotion well; she’s had to spell backmost to Cardiff.’”

However, Alex said she was retired shopping “in Topshop” successful London, adding: “So he did nan interview.”

The Independent has contacted Steve Jones for comment.

Steve Jones lies to forestall Alex Jones from interviewing Angelina Jolie (Shutterstock / Joe Seer)

Alex has shared this communicative before, but ne'er revealed it was Steve who allegedly betrayed her.

She antecedently shared much specifications of nan communicative while appearing connected Thanks A Million pinch Angela Scanlon, stating: “I sewage backmost to nan level and was like, ‘where is he?’ Hours went past, cipher answering their phones and successful nan extremity thought, ‘Right I’m going to thrust backmost to Cardiff, because I don’t cognize wherever you are, you’ve astir apt gone to nan pub.’

“And past nan accumulation institution called, and they were like, we’ve sewage spot of a situation. Tomorrow morning, your fellow is going to nan premiere pinch Angelina Jolie and it it would beryllium really funny if you came connected nan line, unrecorded connected nan show and amazed him and said that you cognize precisely what he’s been up to.”

Alex accepted nan offer, and nan brace “split up unrecorded connected telly”.

Alex Jones collapsed up pinch Steve Jones aft nan betrayal (Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock)

It was this question and reply pinch Jolie that led to Steve securing a presenting domiciled connected T4.