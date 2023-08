Alexander Zverev beats Laslo Djere in straight sets to win Hamburg European Open

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, right, and Serbia’s Laslo Djere airs pinch their trophies aft nan men’s singles last of nan Hamburg European Open ATP tournament, astatine nan Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, successful Hamburg, Germany, July 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Alexander Zverev won nan Hamburg European Open for nan first clip connected Sunday by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3.

It’s nan 26-year-old Zverev’s first title since winning successful Turin, Italy, successful November 2021 and he achieved it without dropping a group astatine his hometown tournament.

“I was calved here, I grew up connected these courts, I first picked up a tennis racket successful Hamburg, truthful to triumph present is bigger than winning a regular ATP event,” Zverev told his fans.

The fourth-seeded Zverev began nan week denying allegations of battle aft nan nationalist prosecutor’s agency successful Berlin applied for a punishment bid to beryllium made against him. Zverev said nan matter was being handled by his lawyers.

He progressed to nan last pinch wins complete Alex Molcan, Maximilian Marterer, Luca van Assche, and Arthur Fils.

Zverev converted 3 of his 4 break points to hit nan 57th-ranked Djere successful 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Dutch subordinate Arantxa Rus won nan women's title connected Saturday.