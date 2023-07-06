Alexis Ohanian shares his fears about wife Serena Williams having baby No. 2

Serena Williams's hubby is sharing immoderate of his hopes and fears astir his woman giving commencement to their 2nd child.

In an exclusive question and reply pinch People, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian said that while he's excited astir welcoming babe number two, he is focused connected making judge his wife, Williams, remains safe passim her gestation and during childbirth.

Williams endured life-threatening complications aft nan emergency C-section commencement of her first child.

“We’re ... evidently taking each precaution and doing everything we tin to make judge everything goes smoothly for Serena,” Ohanian, 40, told nan publication.

Ohanian and Williams welcomed their first child, girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., backmost successful 2017.

“We’re not first-time parents anymore. I consciousness much assured astir having a newborn, each of those things that I conscionable had zero assurance astir pinch Olympia because I’d ne'er moreover been astir babies astatine that constituent successful my life,” he said.

Williams gave commencement via an emergency C-section and, soon after, had life-threatening complications.

"I can't judge really overmuch went incorrect connected nan measurement to gathering her," Williams said successful her 2018 HBO documentary "Being Serena."

"I almost died."

In a 2018 question and reply pinch TODAY co-host Dylan Dryer, Williams opened up astir her terrifying post-birth experience.

"I ended up getting a pulmonary embolism successful my lung, past I had a humor clot successful my leg, and they ended up having to insert a select successful maine to support immoderate much humor clots from coming and forming," Williams told Dryer astatine nan time.

"Everything is simply a blur," Williams said of nan experience. "When I watch (the documentary) it's like: 'Oh yea I retrieve that vaguely' aliases 'I don't person immoderate recollection of that.'"

For 11 years and anterior to her pregnancy, Williams knew she faced a higher consequence of processing humor clots — in 2011 she suffered her first pulmonary embolism and astir died.

In an effort for Elle, Williams said she had to conflict to get doctors and nurses to return her earnestly truthful she would not go different maternal mortality statistic, each while being successful what she described arsenic "excruciating pain."

“No 1 was really listening to what I was saying,” she wrote. “I whitethorn person passed retired a fewer times."

The United States has nan highest maternal mortality rate of immoderate developed nation.

In nan U.S., Black women are two to 3 times much apt to dice from pregnancy- and birth-related complications than achromatic women, according to nan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a 2022 effort for Vogue, Williams announced she was retiring from tennis, citing her galore accomplishments, her post-birth wellness complications and nan challenges of caller motherhood.

"I went from a C-section to a 2nd pulmonary embolism to a Grand Slam final,” she wrote astatine nan time. “I played while breastfeeding. I played done postpartum depression."

Williams and hubby Ohanian revealed they were expecting their 2nd kid earlier this year, while attending nan Met Gala.

“Was truthful excited erstwhile Anna Wintour invited nan 3 of america to nan Met Gala," Williams wrote successful an Instagram post, confirming her pregnancy.

In summation to being worried astir imaginable complications successful gestation and childbirth, Ohanian told People he's besides worried that he tin nary longer retrieve what it's for illustration to attraction for a newborn.

“I deliberation I’ve decidedly forgotten what it’s for illustration to person a caller 1 around, truthful it mightiness beryllium a rude awakening, possibly literally,” he said. “But correct now, we’re excited.”

No 1 is much excited than soon-to-be large sister Olympia, Ohanian told nan publication, adding that nan 5-year-old is "fired up" astir having a younger sibling.

"She’s been wanting this," nan Reddit laminitis said. "She’s been praying and asking astir this for rather immoderate time, truthful she’s very ready.”