Alhama Arena Football Centre, Murcia

4 hours ago
  • Murcia

By Catherine Mcgeer • 31 March 2023 • 19:10

A 2.5 cardinal euro finance is planned for nan area of Condado de Alhama pinch plans for nan building of a shot centre. The shot centre will person 5 training pitches and a main stadium that will person nan capacity to clasp 3 1000 5 100 spectators. Images of nan plans person been presented and nan shot centre will beryllium called Alhama Arena. Fran de Paula nan typical for nan Alhameña municipality is besides nan wide head for nan Pinatar Arena shot centre successful San Pedro del Pinatar. He has a wealthiness of knowledge successful this area and has said nan Alhama Arena is simply a business that is “tangible and real”. There are besides plans to conception a edifice that will let nan shot teams to enactment connected sight. Something that is not imaginable astatine nan Pinatar Arena Football Centre. Due to its proximity to nan brackish lakes and nan protected quality reserve successful which they are situated, a edifice could not beryllium built connected site.

