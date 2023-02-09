Alien Confirmed a Shocking Species Are the Ultimate Xenomorph-Killers

When an Alien instrumentality thinks of nan eventual Xenomorph-killer, it is apt they either deliberation of nan full Predator type aliases Ellen Ripley, and while they wouldn’t needfully beryllium wrong, location is 1 different contender for that title that has some of those options beat–and 1 comic unsocial proves it.

The Predators person been hunting Xenomorphs for ages and are moreover responsible for spreading Xenomorph life crossed nan cosmos–seeding planets pinch nan deadly creatures to guarantee they ne'er dice out. The logic nan Yautja do this is that they request to hunt Xenomorphs arsenic a portion of their Blooding Ritual, which is simply a rite of transition for Predators which dictates they termination a Xenomorph successful bid to beryllium themselves arsenic existent hunters. Due to nan truth that killing Xenomorphs is simply a portion of Yautja culture, it stands to logic that Predators person gotten beautiful bully astatine it. Similarly, Ellen Ripley has go an master successful sidesplitting Xenomorphs herself, arsenic she was responsible for nan presumed eradication of nan full Xenomorph type during nan people of nan Alien films. As awesome arsenic these 2 examples sound, neither nan Predators nor Ripley tin clasp a candle to 1 different Xenomorph-killer: nan Engineers.

Engineers are Expert Xenomorph-Killers, & Predator Proves It

In Predator: Fire and Stone #2 by Joshua Williamson and Christopher Mooneyham, a Predator has reluctantly teamed up pinch a quality named Galgo aft nan 2 find themselves connected nan moon, LV-223, opinionated against a communal enemy: nan Xenomorphs. Xenomorphs were moving rampant connected this world aft a vessel afloat of them flown complete from LV-426’s Hadley’s Hope crash-landed connected nan moon, and Galgo had a limb (of Engineer origin) that nan Predator needed if it hoped to guidelines a chance against them. However, erstwhile they sewage to LV-223, nan 2 recovered that location really weren’t galore Xenomorphs left–at least, nary that were alive. Galgo and nan Predator recovered hill-sized piles of dormant Xenomorphs, piles that were stacked by nan lone Engineer who was seen wandering this world successful nan different tie-in comics for nan wider Fire and Stone series.

The Engineers were first introduced successful nan movie Prometheus arsenic nan creators of life passim nan cosmos, including quality life, but nan movie besides portrayed them arsenic destroyers of life arsenic well–at least, life they didn’t o.k. of. This implies that nan Engineer connected this world views nan Xenomorphs arsenic an barbaric atrocity, and is sidesplitting them on-sight to correct this cosmic mistake–and its proficiency is perfectly astounding. With its superior strength, intellect, and weaponry (including nan Xenomorph-killing limb wielded by Galgo successful this series), nan Engineer is decimating an full satellite of Xenomorphs by itself–something that is unheard of successful nan franchise.

When hunting Xenomorphs, Predators usually recreation successful packs conscionable to return connected a comparatively mini hive, and moreover past it is uncommon for each of them to make it retired alive–meaning a lone Predator would assuredly person nary chance successful that scenario. Even Ripley, who is known for taking connected Xenomorphs alone, was only capable to termination a azygous hive each astatine erstwhile successful nan movie Aliens, and that was pinch atomic arms. This Engineer, each by itself, is taking connected overmuch much than a azygous hive of Xenomorphs, but a full world filled pinch nan deadly creatures, and it's doing truthful pinch seemingly small effort–proving that nan Engineers are Alien’s eventual Xenomorph-killers, thing that whitethorn beryllium initially shocking to fans, but really makes a batch of consciousness erstwhile considering each nan evidence.

