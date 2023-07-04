Alison Botha’s attackers released on parole after 28 years behind bars

Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger person been admitted into nan strategy of ‘community corrections’
04 July 2023 - 18:22
Theuns Kruger and Frans du Toit, nan 2 men from Gqeberha who kidnapped, raped, and viciously assaulted Alison Botha successful 1994, earlier leaving her for dormant were released connected parole connected Tuesday. ..
Source Timeslive
