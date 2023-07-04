Alison Botha’s attackers released on parole after 28 years behind bars

7 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Alison Botha’s attackers released on parole after 28 years behind bars

Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger person been admitted into nan strategy of ‘community corrections’

04 July 2023 - 18:22

Theuns Kruger and Frans du Toit, nan 2 men from Gqeberha who kidnapped, raped, and viciously assaulted Alison Botha successful 1994, earlier leaving her for dormant were released connected parole connected Tuesday. ..

There’s ne'er been a much important clip to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, nan Sunday Times has been a pillar successful covering nan stories that matter to you.

For conscionable R80 you tin go a premium personnel (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important governmental and societal domiciled successful South Africa for complete a period of Sundays. You tin cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign successful below.

Questions aliases problems? Email [email protected] aliases telephone 0860 52 52 00.

Would you for illustration to remark connected this article?
Sign up (it's speedy and free) aliases motion successful now.

Speech Bubbles

More
Source Timeslive

Related Article

BREAKING | Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

BREAKING | Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

6 hours ago
IAEA assures safety of water release from Fukushima disaster site

IAEA assures safety of water release from Fukushima disaster site

6 hours ago
Miki Sudo wins hot dog eating contest's women's competition

Miki Sudo wins hot dog eating contest's women's competition

6 hours ago
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3

World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3

6 hours ago

Popular Article

Brownlow-winning footy icon fears Swans star Lance Franklin might have played last game of AFL footy

Brownlow-winning footy icon fears Swans star Lance Franklin might have played last game of AFL footy

18 hours ago
Aaron Judge starts hitting off a tee and his swing 'looks great' in HUGE Yankees boost

Aaron Judge starts hitting off a tee and his swing 'looks great' in HUGE Yankees boost

18 hours ago
Brandon Miller hits 18 points but his Charlotte Hornets Summer League debut ends in defeat

Brandon Miller hits 18 points but his Charlotte Hornets Summer League debut ends in defeat

18 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.