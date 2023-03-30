All Adani Group stocks in green; Adani Power, NDTV hit 5% upper circuit

All Adani Group stocks gained connected Friday, nan past time of FY 2022-23. Among nan apical gainers, Adani Enterprise roseate Rs 35.10 aliases 2.02% to waste and acquisition astatine Rs 1,775.50 connected nan NSE.

Meanwhile, astatine 10 am, shares of Adani Wilmar, Adani Power and NDTV were locked successful 5% precocious circuit.

Here’s a snapshot of really Adani Group stocks are faring.

Adani Power was trading astatine Rs 191.60, up by 9.10 aliases 4.99%.

Adani Wilmar was trading astatine Rs 404.40 up by Rs 17.85, 4.62%.

NDTV was trading astatine Rs 191.70, up by Rs 9.10 aliases 4.98%.

Adani Green was trading astatine Rs 915.80, up by Rs 21.45 aliases 2.40%.

Adani Transmission was trading astatine Rs 1,021 up by Rs 17.55 aliases 1.75%.

Adani Total Gas was trading astatine Rs 891.35 up by Rs 19.65 aliases 2.25%.

Ambuja Cements was trading astatine Rs 367 up by Rs 3.10 aliases 0.85%

ACC was trading astatine Rs 1,636.60 up by Rs 10.70 aliases 0.66%.

On Thursday, Adani Group via an speech filing urged nan banal exchanges to “take due actions against specified agencies whose actions are prejudicial to nan interests of nan investors astatine large,” it said.

It was successful consequence to a explanation sought by nan BSE from Adani Enterprises connected Tuesday, March 28, 2023, regarding nan news article captioned "Adani stocks suffer up to 8%; each 10 counters successful red", which appeared successful nan economictimes.indiatimes.com.

“The reasons for nan autumn successful Adani stocks could beryllium attributed to nan news study published by The Ken captioned ‘The Adani Group wants you to judge it has repaid each its loans against promoters. Here’s why you should not’ connected its website during pre-market hours connected March 28, 2023. The banal value of Adani Enterprises fell up to 7.35% pinch stocks of different listed Adani group companies," nan institution said.

Adani Group connected March 28 clarified and refuted nan study connected repayment of loans against shares published by The Ken.

After nan clarification, 7 retired of nan 10 listed Adani Group stocks closed successful nan greenish connected Wednesday. Markets were closed connected Thursday connected relationship of Ram Navami.

On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises rallied astir 9%, Adani Ports rallied 7.25%, Adani Wilmar went up by 5%, NDTV precocious by 4.99%, Adani Power climbed 4.98%, Ambuja Cements (1.52%) and ACC (0.78%).

However, nan banal of Adani Green Energy fell 4.45%, Adani Total Gas 4.28% and Adani Transmission 1.33%.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions fixed by nan experts are their own. These do not correspond nan views of Economic Times)