Amanda Plummer's First Day As Star Trek: Picard's Vadic Had The Cast On Edge

As of this writing, seven episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" person aired, and we've learned galore secrets astir nan show's superior antagonist, Vadic (Amanda Plummer). Captaining a vessel called nan Shrike, Vadic has nan expertise to shape weaponized portals successful abstraction and uses this exertion to redirect force occurrence backmost astatine them. The Shrike tin besides fling full starships utilizing its overpowered tractor beam, and a batch of speech has been devoted to really well-armed it is. Vadic projects a slithery strength erstwhile talking to her imaginable foes, and sports facial scars and nan slicked-forward hairstyle of a due supervillain. Vadic, however, becomes frightened successful backstage erstwhile talking to her Changeling commanding officer. Her villainous arrogance is simply a show.
We yet study that Vadic is besides a Changeling. Following nan Dominion War (a cardinal arena of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") she had been captured by a Federation intelligence (also Plummer), who subjected her and respective different Changelings (who ordinarily unrecorded successful a liquid state) to horrible tortures and aesculapian experiments. Vadic yet revolted, took nan shape of her torturer, and group astir connected a quest for revenge.
While nan "singular villain who wants revenge" is simply a too-tired trope of "Star Trek" (the characteristic films successful particular), Plummer has been fixed nan clip and nan leeway to found conscionable really scary and threatening Vadic is.
In a caller question and reply with TV Line, showrunner Terry Matalas pointed retired that Plummer's capacity was thing of a mobility mark, astatine slightest astatine first. It seems that Plummer was engaged shooting different TV series, truthful she was unavailable for rehearsals. No 1 knew what benignant of capacity she was going to springiness until she was already connected set. This near everyone, including her co-stars, uneasy.
Acting to a blank screen
Trae Patton / Paramount+
Terry Matalas whitethorn person been a small scared, but he was resolute successful casting Amanda Plummer. He admitted he has been a instrumentality of hers for galore years, stemming from erstwhile he saw her successful respective of her much notable 1990s characteristic films arsenic good arsenic 1 of her much celebrated shape performances. He wrote nan domiciled pinch nan character successful mind, and Matalas felt he tailored nan portion well. The showrunner said:
"I person ever had this fascination pinch Amanda Plummer. I mean, going backmost to her winning nan Tony for 'Agnes of God,' to 'The Fisher King' to 'Pulp Fiction' to 'The Prophecy' ... I conscionable loved her. There were 2 actors that we wrote for: One was Amanda Plummer. The different was Todd Stashwick, who plays Shaw, who I've worked pinch earlier connected '12 Monkeys.' There was ne'er anyone other ever envisioned successful those roles too those 2 people, and nan worth of that is you get to constitute towards their strengths."
But, that didn't mean everything went arsenic smoothly arsenic Matalas would person liked. He pointed retired that Plummer was truthful busy, that her quality became a last-minute proposition. A batch of "Picard" had to beryllium changeable earlier her existent presence connected set, leaving galore actors talking to a blank viewscreen to beryllium filled successful later. Luckily, erstwhile nan clip came, Plummer brought nan villainy. Matalas said:
"Amanda was shooting different show, 'Ratched,' truthful she came successful aft we had already changeable nan mostly of episodes 1 done 5. So we didn't cognize who was going to look connected nan viewscreen. By nan first rehearsal, we were each holding our breath, and [when] she gave that performance, group were hugging each other, group were congratulating each other. We were truthful thrilled to person a classic, larger-than-life 'Star Trek' villain."
Villainy?
Paramount+
"Star Trek," of course, often gets a batch of traction by being much morally nuanced than a "hero/villain" move would allow. There are plentifulness of scary, cruel, and destructive characters passim nan franchise, but astir of them are depicted arsenic afloat realized group pinch motivations and belief sets that guidelines antagonistic to our own. Villainy is an breathtaking melodramatic tool, but it doesn't person overmuch of a spot successful nan usually staid, negotiated world of "Star Trek."
Terry Matalas wanted to reside this by saying that Vadic did so person her motivations, having been filled pinch justified wrath complete being a tortured captive of war. In Matalas' words, she "has her ain communicative and reasons to sympathize pinch her arsenic well. [...] She has very individual reasons, but she besides answers to a higher power, let's conscionable say."
Matalas was besides comfortable pinch Vadic's behaviour connected "Picard," arsenic she links up to nan established canon. As a Changeling, Trekkies will beryllium capable to understand her motivations amended than if she were successful it for caller reasons. Fans of "Deep Space Nine" will person many years of backstory to tie on as good arsenic a caller enigma to solve: Why did nan Changelings travel retired of hiding, what is their plan, and really heavy does nan conspiracy run?
Three episodes of "Picard" remain. The answers to these questions are forthcoming.