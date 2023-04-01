Amazfit GTR Mini review: Ginormous battery inside a petite wearable

The Amazfit GTR Mini is simply a slim and trim wearable pinch plentifulness to emotion and not overmuch to hate. You'll hide it's moreover connected your wrist, but nan watch doesn't consciousness flimsy aliases cheap. There are tons of fittingness and wellness search features and sensors, and nan watch is highly customizable. I could spell connected and connected astir nan unthinkable artillery life because it's conscionable that impressive. While a mic and speakers would person been great, nan deficiency of third-party apps is nan bigger tragedy.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches are a dime a dozen, but 2 brands predominate nan fund conception for nan astir part. Google-owned Fitbit and Amazfit are nan go-to choices for astir group successful request of affordable smartwatches and trackers that travel pinch each nan basal wellness and fittingness features.

Amazfit easy one-ups Fitbit pinch its extended lineup of smartwatches that are disposable astatine each value scope imaginable. There's nary going incorrect pinch an Amazfit wearable because they ever deliver. Besides your regular sensors that measurement humor oxygen levels, your bosom rate, and your accent levels, nan brand's products besides tout h2o guidance and travel pinch Alexa.

Unfortunately, astir each Amazfit watches stock nan aforesaid disadvantages arsenic well. Since they usage Zepp OS, you don't get support for third-party apps. They besides don't person an on-screen keyboard truthful you can't type retired replies to messages received connected your phone.

Enter nan recently minted Amazfit GTR Mini, a stripped-down return connected nan GTR series. This brand-new wearable imitates nan conception of nan GTS Mini, which is simply a "lite" type of nan flagship GTS lineup. As expected, it has a batch successful communal pinch each nan best Amazfit smartwatches, including nan bully and nan bad.

Price and availability

Amazfit released nan GTR Mini connected March 14, 2023. The wearable is disposable successful 3 colors including Midnight Black, Misty Pink, and Ocean Blue. Only nan Mist Pink exemplary comes pinch a roseate golden lawsuit whereas nan different 2 options characteristic a metallic case. You tin acquisition nan Amazfit GTR Mini from respective retailers for $120 successful nan U.S. and £130 successful nan UK.

What I like

Amazfit usually comes retired pinch an affordable, somewhat little powerful type of its flagship GTS bid each year. The square-shaped GTS 4 was accompanied by nan GTS 4 Mini, which looked bully but didn't execute arsenic good arsenic expected. In a astonishment move, nan marque besides launched a Mini type of nan larger and information GTR bid this time.

The GTR Mini borrows galore of nan creation aspects recovered successful Amazfit's fantabulous GTR watches specified arsenic nan GTR 4 and nan GTR 3 Pro. You get a beautiful circular

1.28" AMOLED sheet pinch 1 fastener connected nan broadside that doesn't rotate. Since nan watch uses 20mm bands pinch cosmopolitan quick-release connectors, you tin easy switch them retired and person your prime from an water of third-party options. There are galore watch faces to take from, truthful you tin personalize nan GTR Mini to your heart's content.

Unlike astir GTR bid wearables, nan GTR Mini is ace bladed and lightweight. It only weighs 24.6g and measures 9.25mm successful width, which intends you don't consciousness for illustration there's thing connected your wrist astatine all. The fitness smartwatch boasts 5 ATM waterproofing, truthful you tin spell swimming pinch it on.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

What's astir awesome astir nan Amazfit smartwatch isn't its gorgeous show aliases sleek creation though. What will genuinely rustle you distant is nan ungodly artillery life. I managed to get astir 10 days of uptime from nan GTR Mini connected mean to dense use. There's nary uncertainty successful my mind that an mean personification tin usage this wearable for 2 weeks connected a azygous complaint pinch ray to mean use.

On nan package broadside of things, nan Amazfit GTR Mini runs Zepp OS 2.0 which comes pinch a cleanable and lightweight interface that's easy to use. There's nary learning curve attached to it, making it perfect for beginners and folks who aren't very tech-savvy. If you request a small spot of help, there's Alexa onboard to get nan shot rolling.

You don't get third-party apps, but nan GTR Mini still syncs pinch your phone's almanac and has apps for illustration a calculator and timer. The watch tin power euphony playback connected your telephone and moreover respond to connection notifications by choosing 1 of nan preset replies.

What will genuinely rustle you distant is nan GTR Mini's ungodly artillery life.

The Amazfit GTR Mini has complete 120 sports modes, including activities for illustration cycling, swimming, stone climbing, fishing, parkour, hunting, skateboarding, dancing, roller skating, boxing, and truthful overmuch more. The clever fittingness locator starts logging workouts automatically erstwhile detected.

Thanks to Amazfit's patented precocious GPS, you tin prevention workout and sports information on pinch GPS data. This is particularly adjuvant erstwhile search activities for illustration runs, walks, and cycling sessions. Unlike nan GTS Mini, nan pedometer useful good truthful measurement counting is accurate. You tin besides support way of your menstrual rhythm connected nan smartwatch.

Other sensors see SpO2 and heart-rate monitoring sensors. The smartwatch tracks your humor oxygen saturation, bosom rate, and accent levels 24/7 and saves each of nan information. If you deterioration nan GTR Mini to bed, it besides monitors and tracks your sleep. Amazfit's slumber search characteristic is 1 of nan champion successful nan business. It gives you elaborate breakdowns of your slumber and its value which helps you amended understand and amended your sleeping habits.

Amazfit has a awesome companion app for Android and iOS devices. It has a awesome wellness and fittingness search strategy that lays everything retired successful easy digestible pieces, making it easy to comprehend and usage nan data. Moving your information from 1 Amazfit wearable to different takes hardly a fewer minutes connected nan app and requires minimal effort connected nan user's part.

What I don't like

As overmuch arsenic I emotion nan creation of nan Amazfit GTR Mini, I do wish it hadn't ditched nan rotating crown functionality recovered successful full-blown GTR models. Yes, nan information show is very ample and easy to navigate pinch your finger, but a rotating fastener feels overmuch much premium and is much nosy to use. If you've sewage mini wrists for illustration me, nan size of nan surface could beryllium a imaginable issue.

My different qualms are nan aforesaid arsenic nan ones I person pinch almost each different Amazfit watch. The GTR Mini doesn't person immoderate speakers onboard and there's nary microphone either, truthful Alexa only useful erstwhile your telephone is adjacent and connected to nan smartwatch. There's nary on-device retention for euphony and nan watch doesn't support third-party apps.

Since there's nary on-screen keyboard, you're stuck pinch constricted matter responses to connection notifications. Speaking of connection notifications, nan GTR Mini cannot show images sent arsenic messages.

You don't get overmuch successful nan box, isolated from a ridiculously short propriety charger and nan Amazfit smartwatch itself. I wish nan marque would see an other set to herb things up.

Competition

If you're looking to acquisition a fitness-focused smartwatch successful nan vicinity of $100 to $150, there's nary different marque that offers arsenic overmuch arsenic Amazfit. The marque has truthful galore great inexpensive smartwatches and fittingness trackers successful its roster that it's really difficult to settee connected one. All of them battalion a punch and connection bully value, which makes matters moreover much complicated.

Those who for illustration quadrate displays tin opt for nan Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, which has each nan aforesaid features and costs nan same. As a personification who has utilized some smartwatches, I tin vouch for nan GTR Mini's creation and wide personification acquisition to beryllium amended than nan GTS 4 Mini.

You could besides get nan last-gen Amazfit GTS 3, which has loads of sports modes, Alexa, plentifulness of wellness and fittingness search features, and more. However, nan GTS 3 does not person speakers aliases a mic like nan GTS 2 and GTS 4. Now that it's rather old, nan GTS 2 costs nan aforesaid arsenic nan GTR Mini truthful it's a decent alternative.

Outside picks from Amazfit, nan Fitbit Versa 2 is different viable option. It is priced astatine $120 and comes pinch Alexa, Fitbit Pay, wellness and fittingness sensors, and Spotify. The Versa 2 does not tally Wear OS, nor does it person a built-in GPS.

Should you bargain it?

You should bargain it if...

You're connected nan hunt for a bargain

You want thing pinch astonishing artillery life

You request a fittingness locator pinch SpO2, bosom rate, and slumber monitoring

You want a smartwatch pinch Alexa built-in

You for illustration lighter smartwatches pinch information displays

You shouldn't bargain it if...

You'd for illustration to person tons of third-party apps for illustration Wear OS

You want speakers and a mic onboard

You shop your euphony connected your wearable

You for illustration to reply to messages connected your smartwatch

Amazfit did a awesome occupation pinch nan bladed and airy GTR Mini. The information show is very appealing and it looks very crispy acknowledgment to nan screen's 326 PPI pixel density. Zepp OS 2.0 is uncomplicated and elemental to use. Anyone tin maestro nan Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch successful a fewer short minutes.

Of course, nan GTR Mini can't compete pinch nan best Android wearables that travel pinch Wear OS 3 successful each of its glory. Still, nan value and operation of truthful galore different features effort very difficult to dress up for it. From search your workouts to signaling your regular tally on pinch its GPS data, nan Amazfit GTR Mini is nan cleanable companion for fitness-focused individuals.

The GTR Mini has extended wellness search features and nan artillery life is impressive. You tin usage Alexa for hands-free usage and nan companion app presents each of your wellness and fittingness information successful an fantabulous manner. You won't find a amended woody anyplace else.