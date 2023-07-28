Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review: The Best Echo on a Budget - CNET

We each thin to deliberation of our lives successful position of epochs -- and usually these correspond to "our 20s" aliases "high school" -- but exertion tin besides person an influence. When I deliberation of nan clip earlier smart speakers, I wonderment really I ever sewage retired of furniture to move disconnected a light. If it wasn't for nan original Amazon Echo, nan conception of an affordable smart location -- which tin do things specified arsenic run nan lights for $60 all-up -- wouldn't moreover exist. And erstwhile it comes to affordability, nan astir caller Amazon Echo Dot, now successful its 5th generation, pumps up nan features while keeping nan value low.

If you're an Amazon household, nan Echo Dot is nan champion worth of nan brand's existent crop. Despite nan all-new Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker entering nan lineup, nan existent Echo Dot 5th Gen sounds better, offers much features and is only an other $10.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

What's truthful smart astir it?

The Echo Dot is simply a smart speaker that offers music, news and upwind done sound interaction, positive compatibility pinch complete 140,000 connected devices. The Dot joins a family of speakers and smart displays, positive devices from 3rd parties specified arsenic Sonos and Yamaha. The aftermath word, which enables you to interact pinch nan speaker, is group to "Alexa" by default, but you tin besides alteration it to "Ziggy," "Echo," "Amazon" aliases moreover "Computer."

The entreaty of nan Dot, and different speakers for illustration nan Nest Mini, is their compactness. The Dot is almost a sphere -- a mini orangish pinch its extremity trim off, possibly -- and measures 3.9 inches wide and heavy and 3.5 inches high. The controls beryllium astatine nan top: an "action button" for summoning Alexa, measurement up and down, and a microphone toggle switch. At nan bottommost of nan speaker is nan acquainted ray ring, which activates erstwhile you interact pinch nan speaker. It besides lights up yellowish erstwhile you person a strategy notification, though it's easy to turn this disconnected successful Settings.

Bop it! Ty Pendlebury/CNET

In summation to its accustomed Echo capabilities, nan latest Dot comes pinch a fistful of caller features that make it moreover much useful, arsenic you mightiness hope. The first is thing each smart speaker should have: a somesthesia sensor. If you unrecorded successful an apartment, you astir apt don't person a fancy divided system, but an old-fashioned model AC. Being capable to cheque nan somesthesia tin thief you support your location astatine a much reasonable level -- particularly successful nan midst of a heatwave.

If you do person an Alexa household, it's imaginable you besides went all-in pinch Nest doorbells and Eero routers. The Echo Dot tin thief successful nan second lawsuit by offering an Eero extender feature, which saves you $80 connected a dedicated add-on.

The latest Dot besides enables pat gestures for nan apical of nan device. Though tapping it makes much consciousness if you upgrade to the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) pinch timepiece ($60), it's still a useful characteristic for nan normal model.

The past upgrade, according to nan company, is to nan sonics, pinch "clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound." The very first Echo was a beautiful dreary-sounding tube, but successive iterations person improved nan sound somewhat. The Dot now includes a 1.7-inch driver astatine nan beforehand of nan unit.

Unlike astir companies, Amazon tin waste aggregate generations of its devices simultaneously. Though I was disappointed to spot that nan caller Dot doesn't person a 3.5mm output, you tin still bargain nan fourth-gen model, which does see one. If you're really superior astir your networked music, though, nan WiiM Pro is an fantabulous streamer, for $150.

From left: The $50 Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $40 Amazon Echo Pop and nan $50 Google Nest Mini. Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Testing

I began my testing of nan Dot pinch nan various ways to power it, including sound and touch. One of nan astir singular things astir nan champion smart speakers is their expertise to discern what you're saying -- moreover if euphony is blaring and moreover erstwhile it's from different speaker altogether. Whispering to Alexa while euphony is playing is simply a awesome statement trick, and that worked flawlessly connected this Dot. I could besides speak to Alexa while listening to my Q Acoustics reference strategy astatine a reasonable level. Alexa's responses were zippy, and I didn't acquisition a clip erstwhile it simply didn't perceive me.

Meanwhile, successful his preview of nan Gen 5 speaker, CNET's Ry Crist said he recovered nan pat characteristic to beryllium a spot finicky and that it didn't respond to immoderate taps. It's imaginable Amazon has tweaked this characteristic successful nan meantime, arsenic I had nary rumor pinch ray taps aliases harder thunks being translated to stop/start euphony aliases soundlessness alarms.

At my ain home, I usage Google Assistant because I've recovered it responds amended to Australian accents, but if I based my prime connected sound value alone, I'd prime Alexa. I haven't tested Nest Audio yet, but I've ne'er been that impressed pinch nan audio capacity of Google's speakers -- from nan first Google Home to nan Home Max to nan newest Nest Mini. They've ever been integer assistants first, speakers second. This isn't thing I tin opportunity astir nan latest Echos, arsenic nan Echo Studio, Echo (4th Gen) and, to a overmuch lesser extent, nan Dot (5th Gen) are each rather tin arsenic euphony speakers.

When broadside by side, I recovered nan Echo Dot was much enjoyable pinch euphony than some nan Nest Mini and nan Echo Pop. The Dot generated much bass and sounded amended pinch modern stone aliases pop. Though it was imaginable to get it louder than nan different two, that was only by introducing distortion arsenic well. The Mini sounded nan weediest of nan three, and I wouldn't urge listening to euphony connected it, though galore group insist connected doing it anyway. Meanwhile, nan Pop was amended erstwhile listening to voices -- pinch clearer vocals and amended enunciation successful podcasts aliases moreover conscionable pinch Alexa's voice.

If you really want a speaker that tin do some euphony and voice, past it's champion to waste and acquisition up to nan full-fat Echo (Gen 4), arsenic it tin easy capable a room pinch sound, and pinch overmuch little distortion.

Should you bargain it?

The Echo Dot 5th Gen is 1 of nan astir celebrated smart speakers for respective reasons: It's compact, it sounds decent, and it's affordable. While nan Pop is overmuch prettier, and much useful successful a teen chamber maybe, nan Dot offers almost each characteristic I could deliberation of that you'd request to thief tally a smart home. If you're an Alexa user, you should see adding a fewer to your home, and it's particularly worthy ponying up for nan timepiece type for nan bedside. In 100 years, if this was held up arsenic an illustration of nan smart speakers of this era, I don't cognize of anyone correct now who'd complain.