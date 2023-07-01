Amazon Prime Day 2: $89 AirPods, $279 Apple Watch S8, $249 iPad, $749 MacBook Air & more

Grab nan champion Apple deals connected Prime Day 2.
Prime Day 2023 is winding down, but nan hottest Apple deals are still successful effect this Wednesday. Here are our favourite markdowns.
Shop by store
AirPods & Beats from $89.95
Save large connected AirPod models this Prime Day, pinch AirPods prices dropping to arsenic debased arsenic $89.99.
AirPods
Beats
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $89.99 ($60 off) astatine Amazon
- Powerbeats Pro: $149.99 (
- Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, prime colors: $149.99 ($100 off) astatine Amazon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones successful prime colors: $159.99 ($190 off) pinch Amazon Prime
Apple Watch Prime exclusive deals
Apple Watch
- 41mm Series 8 (GPS, Aluminum case, Sport Band) aggregate colors: $279.99 ($120 off) pinch Amazon Prime
- 45mm Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Silver Aluminum, White Sport Band: $409.99 ($120 off) pinch Amazon Prime
- 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS) prime colors: $219.99 ($30 off) pinch Amazon Prime
- Apple Watch Ultra: $749 ($50 off) astatine Adorama
- Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Graphite alloy lawsuit and Abyss Blue athletics band: $508 ($320 off) astatine Amazon
Other wearables
- Apollo Neuro: $289 ($60 off) astatine Apollo
- Michael Kors Gen 6 Touchscreen Smart Watch w/ Alexa, fittingness tracker, bosom complaint monitor, slumber tracker, GPS, euphony power was $295, now $206.50 (30% off) astatine Amazon
- Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Glasses w/ photograph video and audio was $299, now $209.30 (30% off) astatine Amazon
- Airtag Holder Insoles was $16.99, now $14.40 (15% off) astatine Amazon
iPad Prime Day specials
iPads are versatile and powerful tablets that connection a scope of features and functionalities. Whether you're a student, professional, artist, aliases simply personification who enjoys consuming media connected nan go, iPads supply a portable and immersive acquisition that's difficult to beat. And for Prime Day, prices are dipping to arsenic debased arsenic $249.99 successful our iPad Price Guide.
MacBooks from $749
High-end MacBook Pros are besides up to $2,000 disconnected during nan 2nd half of Prime Day erstwhile shopping done nan pricing links beneath and successful our Mac Price Guide.
MacBook Air
- 13" MacBook Air M1, 7-core GPU, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD: $749.99 ($250 off) astatine Amazon
- 13" MacBook Air M2, 8-core GPU, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Space Gray: $929 ($170 off) astatine B&H
- 13" MacBook Air M2, 8-core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Midnight: $1,349 ($150 off) astatine Apple resellers
- 15" MacBook Air M2, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD: $1,199 ($100 off) astatine Apple resellers
MacBook Pro
14-inch MacBook Pro
- 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB, 512GB: $1,799 ($200 off)
- 14" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB, 1TB, Space Gray: $1,999 ($900 disconnected + $60 disconnected AppleCare)
- 14" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 32GB, 512GB, Silver: $1,799 ($600 disconnected + $60 disconnected AppleCare)
16-inch MacBook Pro
- 16" MacBook Pro, M2 Pro, 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB, 512GB: $2,249 ($250 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama
- 16" MacBook Pro, M2 Max, 38-core GPU, 32GB, 1TB, Space Gray: $3,199 ($300 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama
- 16" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB, Space Gray: $1,849 ($1,050 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama
- 16" MacBook Pro, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 64GB RAM, 1TB, Silver: $2,599 ($1,100 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama
- 16" MacBook Pro M1 Max, 32C GPU, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Space Gray + AC: $2,799 ($1,100 off) astatine B&H
- 16" MacBook Pro M1 Max, 32C GPU, 64GB Memory, 4TB SSD, Silver + AC: $3,299 ($2,000 off) astatine B&H
AirTag, Apple Pencil & Apple accessories
- Apple AirTag 4-pack, was $99, now $88.49 (11% off) astatine Amazon
- Apple Pencil 2 was $129, now $89 ($40 off) astatine Amazon
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, iPhone Charger pinch Fast Charging Capability was $99, now $14.99 (21% off) astatine Amazon
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation) was $99, now $79 ($20 off) astatine Amazon
- Apple Magic Trackpad Wireless Bluetooth for Mac aliases iPad was $129, now $114.99 (11% off) astatine Amazon
Games & Software
Prime Day is simply a gamer's paradise, offering exclusive discounts connected consoles, controllers, and accessories for some hardcore gamers and casual players. In addition, location are awesome deals connected software, including productivity devices and basal imaginative software. Don't miss nan chance to virtually up your crippled connected Prime Day, pinch savings of up to 86% off.
Software
- Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 now $29.97 (86% off) astatine StackCommerce
- Windows 11 Pro now $29.97 (84% off) astatine StackCommerce
- Pick up Scrivener 3 for $29.99 (54% off) astatine StackCommerce
- Babbel Lifetime Subscription (new users successful nan U.S.): $179.97 (54% off) astatine StackCommerce
- Setapp 1-year subscription, entree 240+ apps for $84.99 astatine StackCommerce
Gaming
- 6-in-1 Steam Deck Docking Station was $49.99, now $19.99 (60% off) astatine Amazon
- Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console 7-inch Touchscreen was $349.99, now $299.99 (14% off) astatine Amazon
- Fire TV Gaming Bundle: Fire Stick and Luna Controller was $109.98, now $56.98 (48% off) pinch Amazon Prime
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was $59.99, now $19.99 (67% off) astatine Amazon
- Kinhank Super Console X2 Video Game Console pre-loaded w/ 100,000 Retro Games was $129.99, now $103.99 (20% off) astatine Amazon