Amazon Prime Day 2: $89 AirPods, $279 Apple Watch S8, $249 iPad, $749 MacBook Air & more

Grab nan champion Apple deals connected Prime Day 2.

Prime Day 2023 is winding down, but nan hottest Apple deals are still successful effect this Wednesday. Here are our favourite markdowns.

Shop by store

AirPods & Beats from $89.95

Save large connected AirPod models this Prime Day, pinch AirPods prices dropping to arsenic debased arsenic $89.99.

AirPods

Beats

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $89.99 ($60 off) astatine Amazon

Powerbeats Pro: $149.99 (

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, prime colors: $149.99 ($100 off) astatine Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones successful prime colors: $159.99 ($190 off) pinch Amazon Prime

Apple Watch Prime exclusive deals

Apple Watch

41mm Series 8 (GPS, Aluminum case, Sport Band) aggregate colors: $279.99 ($120 off) pinch Amazon Prime

45mm Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Silver Aluminum, White Sport Band: $409.99 ($120 off) pinch Amazon Prime

40mm Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS) prime colors: $219.99 ($30 off) pinch Amazon Prime

Apple Watch Ultra: $749 ($50 off) astatine Adorama

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Graphite alloy lawsuit and Abyss Blue athletics band: $508 ($320 off) astatine Amazon

Other wearables

Apollo Neuro: $289 ($60 off) astatine Apollo

Michael Kors Gen 6 Touchscreen Smart Watch w/ Alexa, fittingness tracker, bosom complaint monitor, slumber tracker, GPS, euphony power was $295, now $206.50 (30% off) astatine Amazon

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Glasses w/ photograph video and audio was $299, now $209.30 (30% off) astatine Amazon

Airtag Holder Insoles was $16.99, now $14.40 (15% off) astatine Amazon

iPad Prime Day specials

iPads are versatile and powerful tablets that connection a scope of features and functionalities. Whether you're a student, professional, artist, aliases simply personification who enjoys consuming media connected nan go, iPads supply a portable and immersive acquisition that's difficult to beat. And for Prime Day, prices are dipping to arsenic debased arsenic $249.99 successful our iPad Price Guide.

MacBooks from $749

High-end MacBook Pros are besides up to $2,000 disconnected during nan 2nd half of Prime Day erstwhile shopping done nan pricing links beneath and successful our Mac Price Guide.

MacBook Air

13" MacBook Air M1, 7-core GPU, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD: $749.99 ($250 off) astatine Amazon

13" MacBook Air M2, 8-core GPU, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Space Gray: $929 ($170 off) astatine B&H

13" MacBook Air M2, 8-core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Midnight: $1,349 ($150 off) astatine Apple resellers

15" MacBook Air M2, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD: $1,199 ($100 off) astatine Apple resellers

MacBook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro

14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB, 512GB: $1,799 ($200 off)

14" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB, 1TB, Space Gray: $1,999 ($900 disconnected + $60 disconnected AppleCare)

14" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 32GB, 512GB, Silver: $1,799 ($600 disconnected + $60 disconnected AppleCare)

16-inch MacBook Pro

16" MacBook Pro, M2 Pro, 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB, 512GB: $2,249 ($250 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama

16" MacBook Pro, M2 Max, 38-core GPU, 32GB, 1TB, Space Gray: $3,199 ($300 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama

16" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB, Space Gray: $1,849 ($1,050 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama

16" MacBook Pro, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 64GB RAM, 1TB, Silver: $2,599 ($1,100 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama

16" MacBook Pro M1 Max, 32C GPU, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Space Gray + AC: $2,799 ($1,100 off) astatine B&H

16" MacBook Pro M1 Max, 32C GPU, 64GB Memory, 4TB SSD, Silver + AC: $3,299 ($2,000 off) astatine B&H

AirTag, Apple Pencil & Apple accessories

Apple AirTag 4-pack, was $99, now $88.49 (11% off) astatine Amazon

Apple Pencil 2 was $129, now $89 ($40 off) astatine Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, iPhone Charger pinch Fast Charging Capability was $99, now $14.99 (21% off) astatine Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) was $99, now $79 ($20 off) astatine Amazon

Apple Magic Trackpad Wireless Bluetooth for Mac aliases iPad was $129, now $114.99 (11% off) astatine Amazon

Games & Software

Prime Day is simply a gamer's paradise, offering exclusive discounts connected consoles, controllers, and accessories for some hardcore gamers and casual players. In addition, location are awesome deals connected software, including productivity devices and basal imaginative software. Don't miss nan chance to virtually up your crippled connected Prime Day, pinch savings of up to 86% off.

Software

Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 now $29.97 (86% off) astatine StackCommerce

Windows 11 Pro now $29.97 (84% off) astatine StackCommerce

Pick up Scrivener 3 for $29.99 (54% off) astatine StackCommerce

Babbel Lifetime Subscription (new users successful nan U.S.): $179.97 (54% off) astatine StackCommerce

Setapp 1-year subscription, entree 240+ apps for $84.99 astatine StackCommerce

Gaming