Amazon Prime Day 2023 UK LIVE: Sale continues with best deals on Ninja, Apple, Oral B and more

By Emily Knott For Mailonline and Emily Scrivener For Mailonline

Updated: 17:51 BST, 12 July 2023

Grab your wallet because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and it's nan champion clip of nan twelvemonth to drawback a bargain.

The two-day waste will tally betwixt 00.01 americium connected Tuesday, 11 July, and ends astatine 11.59 p.m. connected Wednesday, 12 July, offering Prime members nan chance to observe singular savings crossed thousands of products.

As master shoppers, we are present to assistance you successful uncovering only nan best deals, ensuring you tin find exceptional discounts connected everything from tech, laptops, TVs, and Apple products to location appliances, aerial fryers, family essentials and more.

If you're not a Prime member, you tin motion up for a FREE 30-day proceedings of Amazon Prime, which will assistance you unrestricted entree to a plethora of Prime Day deals alongside a big of different enticing perks, including complimentary two-day shipping.

You tin easy cancel astatine immoderate clip during nan 30-day proceedings play without immoderate charges!

Don't miss retired connected nan latest updates. Stay tuned for each nan must-know details, specified arsenic nan items included and nan unbeatable deals that you simply can't spend to walk up. Keep checking backmost present to enactment successful nan loop!