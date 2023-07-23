Amazon's new Echo Pop is not a necessity in your smart home lineup

All products featured present are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you bargain thing done links connected our site, Mashable whitethorn gain an connection commission.

The Echo Pop is 1 of Amazon’s newest Alexa devices. With a level speaker connected nan front, it’s made to beryllium discreetly successful nan area of a room and capable it up pinch music. Additionally, it shares galore of nan aforesaid Alexa features arsenic Amazon’s different Echo devices.

At $39.99, nan Echo Pop is besides nan slightest costly measurement to adhd Alexa to your home. As a bonus, it comes successful a mates of unsocial colors that different Echo devices don’t — nan gorgeous lavender bloom and trendy midnight teal.

Still, it doesn’t really guidelines retired from nan Echo Dot pinch regards to sound quality, and aft utilizing it I was near wondering if it’s really chopped capable from nan Dot to beryllium it’s ain “thing.”

The Amazon Echo Pop, temporarily relocated from nan agency to nan bath for amended lighting. Credit: SaVanna Shoemaker / Mashable

How it measures up arsenic an Alexa device

If you’re acquainted pinch nan Amazon Alexa ecosystem, past you astir apt cognize of nan Echo Dot devices. These are Alexa-enabled smart devices without a display. You tin group timers, make reminders, adhd notes to nan Alexa app, and inquire them questions.

The Echo Pop is, essentially, a much compact Echo Dot. It’s half nan size, but it has astir each of nan aforesaid functionality — making it particularly useful successful nan kitchen, for maine astatine least. “Alexa, punctual maine to cheque nan atom successful 20 minutes.” Also: “Alexa, really galore tablespoons are successful half a cup?”

The Amazon Echo Dot vs. The Amazon Echo Pop… yes location is simply a mini spaghetti stain connected nan Echo Dot, I blasted nan kids. Credit: SaVanna Shoemaker / Mashable



However, it’s important to statement that while nan newest gen Echo Dot has a built-in somesthesia sensor, nan Echo Pop does not.

It tin besides beryllium utilized to power immoderate of your Alexa-enabled smart devices, conscionable for illustration different Echo devices. Although I do dearly emotion utilizing an Echo successful nan kitchen, my location is blissfully low-tech different — truthful I couldn’t trial this for myself.

How it measures up arsenic a smart speaker

Since I already had Spotify connected to Alexa, I was capable to commencement playing my euphony beautiful overmuch arsenic soon arsenic I plugged successful nan instrumentality and group it up. However, it’s important to statement that if you don’t usage Amazon Music, you’ll request to spell done nan Alexa app connected your telephone to link to your preferred audio app.

Shortly aft starting my euphony for nan first time, it stopped mid-song and it seemed for illustration nan instrumentality froze up for a fewer minutes. After that 1 issue, it’s worked good though.

Compared to my Echo Dot, I honestly deliberation nan sound value seems precisely nan same. But afloat disclosure: I’m not an audiophile, truthful it could beryllium that my elemental ears can’t observe immoderate subtle differences successful sound value betwixt nan 2 devices. Regardless, arsenic advertised, this small instrumentality projects really good and fills nan full room pinch music.

The Echo Pop ditches nan spherical style of nan Echo and Echo Dot. Credit: SaVanna Shoemaker / Mashable

One characteristic I was peculiarly willing successful was nan Echo Pop’s Bluetooth connectivity. Some customer reviews mention to it arsenic a Bluetooth speaker, which had maine reasoning that it whitethorn beryllium capable to watercourse audio straight from my telephone without Alexa.

However, this doesn’t really look to beryllium nan case. I tried to link to it via Bluetooth pinch my telephone (like I would link to wireless earbuds aliases a wireless speaker), but I couldn’t find a measurement to play audio straight from my telephone to nan Echo Pop without utilizing Alexa arsenic an intermediate.

So yes, it connects to nan Alexa app via Bluetooth, sure. But would I telephone it a Bluetooth speaker? No, not really.

Additionally, it must beryllium plugged into a wall outlet to activity — making it beautiful stationary compared to what group are often reasoning of erstwhile they deliberation “Bluetooth speaker.” That is, thing that’s wireless and portable.

Still, you tin link your Bluetooth speakers to nan Echo Pop — making it imaginable for you to lend Alexa sound activation to your full sound setup.

Is nan Echo Pop worthy it?

For group who for illustration to support euphony playing, and who besides usage Alexa arsenic a location assistant, nan Echo Pop is simply a cleanable summation to immoderate room successful nan house.

To beryllium wholly honest, it seems a small redundant erstwhile it’s so akin to nan Echo Dot. Still, astatine $39.99, it’s $10 little costly than nan newest gen Echo Dot, pinch fundamentally each nan aforesaid functionality and features. That makes it a bully prime if you’re trying to prevention immoderate mixed while making your location a small smarter. Or if you already person a suite of Echo devices and are looking to adhd a small much Alexa to your home.