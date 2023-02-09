Amazon Wins Auction For Thriller Short Story ‘The Dwelling;’ Michael B. Jordan & Outlier Society Producing & Aaron Guzikowski Scripting

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has won a competitory auction and sealed a high-six fig outright acquisition of The Dwelling, an unpublished short communicative by Aaron Jayh. Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo’s Outlier Society are attached to produce. Jordan is perchance starring.

Adapting nan mind-bending communicative will beryllium Aaron Guzikowski, nan scribe champion known for Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners and Apple TV’s Raised by Wolves. Jordan and Raposo will nutrient pinch Ground Control’s Scott Glassgold.

Several studios bid and put together talent alignments, but it came down to Amazon and Netflix, sources said.

The Dwelling tells nan communicative of a recently divided begetter who discovers a location buried successful his backyard. He is simply a erstwhile each pro shot subordinate trying to easiness into retirement, and nan hits he took connected nan section starts to make him unsure what is existent and imagined, arsenic things statesman to spell awry. The short communicative has a awesome antheral lead astatine its center.

This comes astatine a awesome infinitesimal for Outlier, which is coming disconnected nan $250 cardinal world occurrence of Creed III heading into its 5th weekend. Outlier, which has a woody pinch Amazon, is lining up its adjacent film.

An unsung portion of this communicative is that it is nan eighth waste of a short communicative for Glassgold’s Ground Control and Verve. Short stories, peculiarly successful genre, are becoming a very viable measurement to agent deals and tie talent.

Two weeks ago, nan duo sold I Am Not Alone to Netflix pinch Jessica Chastain to prima and Misha Green to constitute and direct, pinch Glassgold producing alongside Simon Kinberg. The period prior, they packaged The Occupant for New Line Cinema, pinch Barbarian’s Zach Cregger and Roy Lee producing alongside Glassgold. Other short communicative sales include My Wife & I Bought a Ranch and We Used to Live Here to Netflix, Caretaker to Universal pinch Sydney Sweeney to star, I Think My Mother-In-Law Is Trying to Kill Me to Sony 3000 and Wilderness Reform to Paramount.

Glassgold is presently successful post-production connected Sony Pictures’ HorrorScope and is readying Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell’s follow-up to their Pedro Pascal starrer, Prospect.

Outlier is represented by WME, M88 and Johnson Shaprio Slewett & Kole;. Guzikowski is represented by Verve & Adam Kolbrenner astatine Lit Entertainment Group; Jayh and Ground Control are represented by Verve and Ashley Silver.