AMC Movie Theater Patron Brutally Attacked In Dispute Over Reserved Seats – Update

UPDATE: The man attacked astatine an AMC Theater successful Florida earlier this period successful a conflict complete reserved seats has spoken retired astir nan incident.

NBC Miami interviewed nan unidentified patron, who said he suffered a surgery chemoreceptor successful nan fight.

“I couldn’t moreover get a protect changeable in,” nan man told NBC Miami. “It happened truthful fast, he fundamentally sucker-punched maine is what he did.”

The 63-year-old victim, who wished to stay anonymous, said he and his woman purchased VIP tickets for Insidious: The Red Door astatine nan AMC Pompano Theater successful Florida connected July 10. The woody includes precocious spot selection.

The man claims he politely asked nan personification occupying his reserved seats to move to different section. According to NBC Miami, he was rebuffed, truthful nan unfortunate started to look for a spot elsewhere while nan aggressor “just kept staring.”

“As I’m stepping away, he said ‘go tally to your woman small boy,” nan unfortunate said. “I turned astir and I said, ‘You cognize I’m not nan 1 who’s being a small boy, you took my seats and you didn’t apologize aliases you didn’t opportunity convey you and I fto you support them.’”

That’s erstwhile nan beingness conflict started.

“He jumped up, he wanted to conflict me, he backed maine up, I fell complete nan stairs and arsenic soon arsenic I fell down nan stairs, it was for illustration a boxer being against nan ropes, this feline conscionable went to municipality connected me,” nan unfortunate told nan outlet.

The unfortunate was taken to a adjacent infirmary and received stitches, he said.

EARLIER: Florida detectives are searching for an attacker who hit a 63-year-old man who asked him to move from reserved seats into an adjacent space.

The onslaught happened connected July 10 astatine an AMC Theater astatine 2315 N. Federal Highway successful Pompano Beach, Florida, soon earlier 10 PM. The movie nan unfortunate purchased tickets for was not identified.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office released video of nan incident, The attacking fishy is shown violently shoving nan aged man up against a railing, past landed respective difficult blows to his face.

Police said nan unfortunate bought VIP tickets, which person assigned seats. When he entered nan theater, he saw nan fishy and a female successful his seats. Witnesses said he politely requested they move.

The fishy quickly became angry and hostile, constabulary said.

Witnesses had to drawback nan assailant and propulsion him disconnected nan victim. The fishy and female past fled nan scene. The unfortunate sustained terrible injuries to his caput and look and was taken to a section infirmary for treatment.

Local Florida position WPEC-CBS12 posted footage of nan incident (warning: schematic content):

The Florida incident mirrors 1 that happened past period successful New Mexico.

New Mexico teen Enrique Padilla, property 19, allegedly changeable a man dormant successful a play conflict complete reserved movie seats.

The conflict that sparked that shooting happened precocious connected a Sunday nighttime successful Albuquerque, New Mexico. The alleged shooter has been captured.