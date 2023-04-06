AMD launches AMD Alveo MA35D media accelerator

Chip shaper AMD has launched nan AMD Alveo MA35D media accelerator that comes pinch 2 5 nanometer (nm) application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based video processing units (VPUs). This makes nan processing of video contented and its streaming overmuch easier and faster.

This, AMD says, will powerfulness a caller era of unrecorded interactive streaming services astatine scale.

“We worked intimately pinch our customers and partners to understand not conscionable their method requirements, but their infrastructure challenges successful deploying high-volume, interactive streaming services profitably,” Dan Gibbons, General Manager of AECG Data Center Group of AMD, said.

“We developed nan Alveo MA35D pinch an ASIC architecture tailored to meet nan circumstantial needs of these providers to trim some superior and operating expenses for delivering immersive experiences to their users and contented creators astatine scale,” he said.

By performing each video processing functions connected nan VPU, information activity betwixt nan CPU and accelerator is minimised, reducing wide latency. The accelerator features an integrated AI processor and dedicated video value engines designed to amended nan value of acquisition astatine reduced bandwidth.

Availability

The caller accelerators are sampling now pinch accumulation shipments expected successful nan 3rd quarter. To accelerate development, an early entree programme is disposable to qualified customers pinch broad archiving and package devices for architectural exploration. The Alveo MA35D is priced astatine $1,595, AMD said successful a connection connected Friday.