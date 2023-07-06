Amex Platinum card review: High annual fee with loads of perks

Editor’s note: This is simply a recurring post, regularly updated pinch caller accusation and offers.

The Platinum Card® from American Express overview

While it has a precocious yearly fee, The Platinum Card® from American Express is 1 of nan apical premium recreation rewards cards. As a cardmember, you’ll gain valuable Membership Rewards points, person up to $1,500 successful yearly connection credits (as agelong arsenic you tin return advantage of them) and person entree to an extended web of airdrome lounges worldwide. Card rating*: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

*Card standing is based connected nan sentiment of TPG’s editors and is not influenced by nan paper issuer.

Nowadays, it seems each bank, hose and edifice offers a premium recreation rewards card. But for a agelong time, The Platinum Card from American Express was nan only premium rewards paper connected nan market. If you had an Amex Platinum Card, pinch its sleek creation and hefty metallic weight, location was a consciousness of cachet.

That still exists, moreover though a fewer competitors successful nan luxury paper category person emerged successful caller years, including nan Chase Sapphire Reserve and nan Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). When you stack them up against 1 another, nan Amex Platinum shines successful ways nan others don’t. Then again, it falls level successful immoderate areas, too.

The Amex Platinum has undergone important changes successful caller years and carries a steep $695 yearly interest (see rates and fees) — 1 of nan highest connected nan market. That’s why group often inquire whether nan Amex Platinum is still worthy nan yearly fee, moreover pinch nan caller perks.

It still ranks arsenic 1 of nan best recreation cards retired there. However, that doesn’t mean it’s correct for each traveler.

Let’s excavation into nan specifications and benefits to spot whether having nan Amex Platinum successful your wallet makes consciousness for you.

Apply now: The Platinum Card from American Express pinch an 80,000-point bonus.

Amex Platinum Welcome offer

The existent welcome prize for nan Amex Platinum is 80,000 Membership Rewards points aft you walk $6,000 connected purchases wrong nan first six months of cardmembership. According to TPG’s monthly valuations, Amex Membership Rewards points are worthy 2 cents each, making this prize worthy $1,600. That's astir 3 times nan card’s $695 yearly fee.

THOMAS BARWICK/GETTY IMAGES

Amex sometimes offers up to 150,000 points to targeted individuals done different channels — including nan CardMatch tool, snail mailings aliases moreover erstwhile logging successful to different paper accounts online. These offers are taxable to alteration astatine immoderate clip and are not needfully disposable to everyone.

Earning points connected nan Amex Platinum

With nan Amex Platinum, you’ll gain 5 points per dollar connected airfare purchased straight pinch nan airlines aliases done nan Amex Travel portal (on up to $500,000 of airfare purchases per almanac year). Plus, you’ll gain 5 points per dollar connected prepaid hotels booked pinch Amex Travel.

RISKA/GETTY IMAGES

These 5-point categories are an fantabulous measurement to gain tons of Membership Rewards points. Based connected TPG valuations, earning 5 points per dollar provides a 10% return.

All different purchases gain conscionable 1 constituent per dollar, but Platinum cardmembers are eligible for targeted Amex Offers that could boost earning rates astatine various merchants (including Amazon).

Redeeming points connected nan Amex Platinum

Membership Rewards points are 1 of nan astir valuable and elastic loyalty currencies ever created for redeeming points.

Each Membership Rewards constituent is worthy 2 cents, acknowledgment mostly to nan program’s 17 hose and 3 edifice transportation partners. Those see astatine slightest 1 adjuvant action successful each awesome hose confederation (SkyTeam, Star Alliance and Oneworld).

Transferring your points to nan correct hose aliases edifice programme is usually nan champion measurement to maximize your Membership Rewards points‘ value. Point transfers are instant to nan immense majority of these partners. And moreover nan laggards only return 48 hours astatine astir to transportation successful our predominant testing.

THE POINTS GUY

You tin besides usage your Membership Rewards points to book recreation straight done American Express Travel. But if nan individual Amex Platinum is nan only Amex paper successful your inventory, utilizing points for airfare and edifice redemptions this measurement won’t get you astonishing value. You’ll get only 1 cent per constituent erstwhile you redeem nan points straight for airfare astatine Amex Travel and little than 1 cent per constituent erstwhile redeeming for edifice rooms.

However, suppose you besides person The Business Platinum Card® from American Express. In that case, you’ll get 1 of nan very champion nonstop constituent redemptions available. This results from nan 35% points rebate for first-and business-class flights connected immoderate hose positive system flights connected your selected hose (up to 1 cardinal prize points backmost per almanac year).

Amex Platinum benefits

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Of course, what genuinely sets The Platinum Card from American Express isolated is nan truth that it confers immoderate of nan champion perks of immoderate card. Let’s return a look:

Up to $200 successful connection credits annually for incidental fees charged by 1 hose you select.*

Up to a $200 yearly edifice credit, successful nan shape of a connection credit, connected prepaid Amex Fine Hotels + Resorts aliases The Hotel Collection bookings pinch Amex Travel erstwhile you salary pinch your Amex Platinum (Hotel Collection stays require a two-night minimum).*

Up to $200 annually successful Uber Cash, valid connected Uber rides and Uber Eats orders successful nan U.S. (split into monthly $15 credits positive a $20 prize successful December).*

Up to $189 successful connection credits to screen your Clear Plus yearly membership.*

Up to $240 successful annual integer intermezo credit, fixed arsenic $20 successful monthly connection credits erstwhile you salary for eligible purchases pinch nan Amex Platinum astatine eligible partners.*

Up to $300 successful annual Equinox credit connected Equinox gym and Equinox+ app memberships.*

Up to a $155 connection in installments that covers nan costs of a monthly Walmart+ rank erstwhile paying pinch nan Amex Platinum (subject to auto-renewal). Plus Ups are excluded.

A $100 connection credit for Global Entry each 4 years aliases an up to $85 interest in installments for TSA PreCheck each 4½ years (depending connected which exertion interest is charged to your paper first).

Up to a $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit, divided into 2 $50 connection credits betwixt January and June, past July done December.*

Access to nan American Express Global Lounge Collection, including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, Airspace lounges, Escape lounges, Plaza Premium lounges and Delta Sky Clubs (when walking connected same-day Delta flights).*

Complimentary Gold position pinch Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy.*

Complimentary car rental status: Hertz Gold Plus Rewards President’s Circle, Avis Preferred Plus and National Emerald Club Executive.*

Access to Amex Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection.

If your trip is delayed by much than six hours because of a covered reason, you whitethorn beryllium eligible to beryllium reimbursed up to $500 per covered travel for reasonable further expenses.**

If you request to cancel aliases interrupt your travel because of a covered reason, you whitethorn beryllium eligible for reimbursement of up to $10,000 per covered trip.**

Extended warranty use extends eligible manufacturer’s warranties of 5 years aliases little by up to 1 further year.***

Purchase protection protects caller purchases against theft, accidental harm aliases nonaccomplishment for up to 90 days from nan acquisition date.***

Even if you tin usage conscionable a fistful of these perks, it's easy to screen astir (or all) of nan Amex Platinum's yearly fee.

Here's really TPG head of contented Nick Ewen describes it:

"I person nary usage for immoderate benefits of nan Amex Platinum, and others (like Walmart+) I utilize conscionable because they're there. However, I person a two-car Sirius XM subscription, truthful I ever max retired nan integer intermezo in installments ($240). I besides easy usage each $200 successful Uber credits and each $200 successful hose connection credits annually. In different words, conscionable 3 of these perks put $640 backmost successful my pouch each year. As a result, I deliberation of it arsenic paying $55 for each of nan different benefits connected nan paper — and that makes it a nary brainer to support successful my pocket."

Your nonstop business whitethorn vary, but crunch nan numbers to spot conscionable really overmuch real-life worth you tin get retired of nan card.

*Enrollment is required for prime benefits.

**Eligibility and use level varies by card. Terms, conditions and limitations apply. Visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for details. Policies are underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.

***Eligibility and use levels alteration by card. Terms, conditions and limitations apply. Visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for details. Policies are underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company.

Which cards compete pinch nan Amex Platinum?

Some different compelling premium in installments cards spell head-to-head pinch nan Amex Platinum:

If you want a somewhat little yearly fee: Try nan Chase Sapphire Reserve, which comes successful astatine a $550 yearly interest but offers a $300 recreation credit and immoderate of nan best recreation protections available. However, it can’t hit nan Amex Platinum erstwhile it comes to perks specified arsenic lounge entree and edifice benefits. For much information, publication our afloat reappraisal of nan Chase Sapphire Reserve.

If you want a overmuch little yearly fee: Capital One’s premium rewards card, nan Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), packs a punch and comes pinch a more affordable $395 yearly fee. The Venture X is perchance much lucrative than nan Amex Platinum erstwhile it comes to earning, accruing 10 miles per dollar connected hotels and car rentals booked via Capital One Travel, 5 miles per dollar connected flights booked via Capital One Travel and an unlimited 2 miles per dollar connected everything else. For much information, publication our afloat reappraisal of nan Venture X.

For further options, cheque retired our afloat database of nan champion cards for recreation rewards and lounge access.

Bottom line

If you tin return afloat advantage of much than $1,500 successful yearly connection credits yearly, The Platinum Card from American Express is 1 of nan astir compelling rewards cards, particularly if you recreation capable to make nan edifice statuses and lounge benefits useful aliases shop capable to get important worth from nan shopping protections.

The Amex Platinum’s $695 yearly interest is steep, but nan various yearly credits tin recoup nan full costs (and more), moreover earlier considering nan card’s different perks.

Official exertion link: The Platinum Card from American Express

Check nan CardMatch tool to spot if you’re targeted for a 125,000-point Platinum Card connection (after gathering minimum spending requirements). These offers are taxable to alteration astatine immoderate time.

For rates and fees of nan Amex Platinum, click here.

Additional reporting by Emily Thompson, Ryan Wilcox, Chris Dong, Stella Shon, Katie Genter and Eric Rosen.