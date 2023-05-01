3 days ago

Amid C-18 row, media group urges advertisers to pledge 25% of budgets to local news

Canadian local news providers are group to return a gross deed amid fallout from Ottawa’s Bill C-18, nan caput of a nationalist media group warns successful a missive to advertisers urging dedicated spending to support smaller players.

The transition of Bill C-18, dubbed nan Online News Act, was met pinch swift retaliation from tech giants Meta and Alphabet successful June.

The authorities is meant to unit large net and streaming platforms specified arsenic Meta’s Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to compensate Canadian news outlets for contented appearing connected their platforms. But some tech giants said they would alternatively artifact entree to Canadian news contented connected their platforms successful protestation of nan bill.

The move will not only consequence successful a nonaccomplishment of imaginable revenues that Bill C-18 wants to unit nan platforms to salary to media organizations, but will besides curtail postulation to news organizations’ content.

But successful an open missive to advertisers and different stakeholders successful nan Canadian media industry, Shannon Lewis, nan president of nan Canadian Media Directors’ Council (CMDC), argues that leaders successful nan assemblage tin make an effect “independent” of some Ottawa’s authorities and large tech’s ambitions.

The missive published Tuesday calls for media and advertizing companies to promise spending 25 per cent of their online integer trading budgets done section media. Spending 1 of each 4 advertizing dollars connected section media would activity retired to $380 cardinal successful support for section Canadian journalism, according to Lewis, which she said would eclipse gross estimates tied to Bill C-18.

The telephone comes amid years of declining advertizing for Canadian news arsenic advertisement dollars migrate to tech giants, Lewis wrote. Roughly 23.1 per cent of advertizing dollars successful nan state went towards Canadian and section media successful 2014; 5 years later that fig had declined to 5.7 per cent, she wrote.

Over nan past 15 years, 473 section news outlets person closed, she added, affecting much than 300 communities crossed Canada.

Corus Entertainment, nan genitor institution of Global News, besides owns section newsrooms and power stations successful communities crossed nan country.

Lewis based on that a “robust and sustainable” media scenery successful Canada is amended for advertisers, too, giving them nan expertise to scope audiences done “trusted sources successful brand-safe environments.”

“I americium reaching retired to you today, urging you to support our shared origin of protecting and strengthening section news successful Canada,” she wrote.

“Your activity and actions are crucial, and together we tin make a important impact.”

It remains unclear what nan lasting result will beryllium of nan Google and Meta blockades connected Canadian news links.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said earlier this week that he is “very disappointed” by Meta’s stance, which he called “irresponsible.”

He said he is much pleased pinch Google, which has besides said it will artifact news from Canadian publishers, but has remained successful chat pinch nan authorities astir what Big Tech regularisation could look like.

— pinch files from The Canadian Press