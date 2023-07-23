Amid uncertainty over his future, Shohei Ohtani struggles in Angels win

Anything for Shohei, they say, and truthful Miki Taguchi and Grace Kramp were packed into shop statement astatine Angel Stadium, nan 2 middle-aged women acold from nan actual and clouds of location successful Chicago.

Sure, they tried to popular up astatine each White Sox crippled erstwhile nan Angels were successful town. Not enough. They’d driven to Kansas City, and showed up successful Anaheim Friday nighttime conscionable to spot Shohei Ohtani pitch. Anywhere to drawback nan shooting star.

An uncertainty hangs wrong these summertime nights astatine Angel Stadium, a thickening hostility that nan Angels mightiness sputter and descent successful nan standings and person nary prime but to waste and acquisition nan champion subordinate successful baseball. That travel August 1, nan Taguchis and Kramps and super-fans covered successful mini Ohtani-heads mightiness not beryllium coming astir anymore. So a swell came erstwhile Ohtani walked disconnected nan mound successful Friday night’s commencement against nan Pirates contempt a crooked ledger — contempt an improbable 4 homers surrendered successful an 8-5 win.

An ovation that felt not for illustration a ceremony for a pitcher who’d fixed up 5 earned runs successful 6⅓ innings. An ovation that felt for illustration a ceremony for a pitcher who could, nether an avalanche of extracurricular musings pressing successful connected a tight-lipped clubhouse, beryllium making his last commencement of six enrapturing years astatine Angel Stadium.

Ohtani, of course, guards tight nan innermost workings of his mind successful postgame scrums, and was mum connected astir talks of nan early aft Friday’s start. That last home-start imaginable hadn’t crossed his mind. He hadn’t sat down pinch nan Angels for a speech connected re-signing a contract. He’d had conversations astir nan waste and acquisition rumors pinch his teammates but thing serious.

“We’re successful an uncertain position wherever we don’t cognize whether we’ll beryllium buyers aliases sellers,” Ohtani said done expert Ippei Mizuhara, “so it’s ne'er thing much than a joke.”

Shohei Ohtani celebrates aft scoring connected an RBI double by Mickey Moniak successful nan 4th inning against nan Pirates. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

And members of nan organization, from head Phil Nevin to newly-acquired 3rd baseman Mike Moustakas — nan 34-year-old from Chatsworth who, aft a three-run changeable Friday, has 5 homers successful 17 games since being acquired successful June — vehemently contradict they consciousness unit to triumph up of nan waste and acquisition deadline.

But winning, undoubtedly, tethers nan Angels tighter to Ohtani, who’s made it clear he wants to compete.

“It’s up to nan beforehand office, it’s not really up to america … it’s going to hap if it’s going to happen,” said Angels reliever Tucker Davidson astir a imaginable Ohtani trade.

“If we put ourselves successful that situation, well, we did it to ourselves,” Davidson continued. “And we don’t want to do that to ourselves. We conscionable person to spell retired location each time and effort to get a W.”

They did Friday, 1 measurement up nan wild-card rung, successful spite of a fewer Ohtani pitches that sat excessively beautiful successful nan area against nan Pirates. The digit rumor — a cracked nail and blister issues — that had pulled him early from erstwhile starts wasn’t a factor, Nevin said. The head believed fatigue from aggregate trips astir nan bases was to blame.

“I mean, he’s human,” Nevin said.

At times, Ohtani seemed confounded by that thought Friday. He licked his fingers many times aft a cutter and a sweeper led to back-to-back no-doubters from Ji-Man Choi and Henry Davis successful nan apical of nan fourth. He stared, lips tightened, aft a Jack Suwinski blast successful nan apical of nan fifth. He paused, legs splayed successful a divided and shaking his head, arsenic Davis roped a fastball complete nan wall successful nan sixth.

But 4 Angel homers — rookie Trey Cabbage deed nan first of his profession soon aft Moustakas’ fourth-inning drive, and Zach Neto and Taylor Ward added blasts successful nan 5th — still made for a triumphant locomotion disconnected nan location mound.

There’s conscionable nan chance it’s his last.