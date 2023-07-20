ANC regains control of Mangaung metro

The ANC successful Mangaung retained 4 wards successful Wednesday's by-elections aft firing "rogue" councillors.
With secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's intervention, nan Free State ANC dismissed 7 of its councillors for defying statement directives and voting to instal a DA speaker successful nan Mangaung municipality.
At nan time, Mbalula vowed nan councillors he labelled arsenic rogue and delinquent would beryllium dealt with.
"We are afloat alert that nan people's instruction has been wholly disregarded successful Mangaung by delinquent ANC councillors, giving nan DA nan speaker position it did not deserve," he said.
This ballot laid bare section among councillors successful nan municipality who person agelong highlighted fragmentation successful nan Free State branch of nan party.
The ANC quickly moved to make changes aft its provincial convention by installing recently elected chair Mxolisi Dukwana arsenic premier, replacing Sisi Ntombela. It besides recalled politician Mxolisi Siyonzana.
This was seen arsenic a move to bring stableness to nan state and municipality, ridding it of nan remnants of erstwhile Free State strongman Ace Magashule. The councillors who defied nan statement were said to beryllium adjacent friends of nan now-expelled ANC secretary-general.
Because of their fame successful nan region, it was believed their removal would wounded nan statement successful nan by-elections.
The statement has now regained power of nan municipality, pinch contiguous action expected to beryllium nan removal of DA councillor Maryke Davies arsenic speaker and, later, installation of a mayor.
ANC Mangaung spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa said nan results showed residents understood why "rogue" councillors had to beryllium removed.
“The ANC had nary uncertainty astir its credibility successful nan eyes of nan voters during campaigning. This was arsenic a consequence of a concerted effort to explicate to voters why their organisation had to expel rogue elements who sought thing but to erode and dismantle nan people’s power,” he said.
“The predetermination triumph belongs to nan group of Mangaung. In their contented and pinch their vote, nan group defended nan antiauthoritarian gains precocious and led by their movement.”
Free State ANC provincial caput Polediso Motsoeneng besides welcomed nan results: “A titanic African service (the ANC) is so connected a visit to reconstruct its dignity, credibility and estimation wrong nan communities it claims to beryllium leading. This we opportunity because of our expertise to person retained nan 4 wards we were contesting successful by-elections successful Mangaung to clasp nan ANC mostly successful nan metro.”
TimesLIVE
