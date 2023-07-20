ANC regains control of Mangaung metro

The ANC successful Mangaung retained 4 wards successful Wednesday's by-elections aft firing "rogue" councillors.

With secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's intervention, nan Free State ANC dismissed 7 of its councillors for defying statement directives and voting to instal a DA speaker successful nan Mangaung municipality.

At nan time, Mbalula vowed nan councillors he labelled arsenic rogue and delinquent would beryllium dealt with.

"We are afloat alert that nan people's instruction has been wholly disregarded successful Mangaung by delinquent ANC councillors, giving nan DA nan speaker position it did not deserve," he said.

This ballot laid bare section among councillors successful nan municipality who person agelong highlighted fragmentation successful nan Free State branch of nan party.

The ANC quickly moved to make changes aft its provincial convention by installing recently elected chair Mxolisi Dukwana arsenic premier, replacing Sisi Ntombela. It besides recalled politician Mxolisi Siyonzana.