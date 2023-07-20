Anchor Brewery Workers Want to Save Their Company by Buying It

Unionized workers astatine Anchor Brewing Company, nan oldest trade brewer successful nan United States, want to bargain nan 127-year-old institution and tally it arsenic a co-op to prevention it from shutting down, a national charismatic said.

The institution said past week that economical pressures, including nan effect of nan coronavirus pandemic, had near it “with nary action but to make this sad determination to cease operations.” But employees, who were fixed 60 days’ announcement and promised severance packages, person projected a measurement to support nan brew flowing.

The workers person “decided to motorboat an effort to acquisition nan brewery and tally it arsenic a worker co-op,” according to a connection missive from nan Anchor employees. Pedro de Sá, nan business supplier astatine International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 6, whose members see workers astatine Anchor, sent nan connection connected Wednesday to Mike Minami, nan president of Sapporo USA, which owns nan company.

“All we want is simply a adjacent changeable astatine being capable to proceed to do our jobs, make nan brew we love, and support this historical institution open,” nan labor said successful nan letter, a transcript of which was obtained by The New York Times. “We do not want nan brewery and marque we emotion to beryllium sold disconnected earlier we moreover had a chance.”