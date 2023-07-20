Anchor Brewery Workers Want to Save Their Company by Buying It

Business|Anchor Workers Want to Save Their Brewery by Buying It
Published July 20, 2023Updated July 21, 2023, 9:37 a.m. ET
Unionized workers astatine Anchor Brewing Company, nan oldest trade brewer successful nan United States, want to bargain nan 127-year-old institution and tally it arsenic a co-op to prevention it from shutting down, a national charismatic said.
The institution said past week that economical pressures, including nan effect of nan coronavirus pandemic, had near it “with nary action but to make this sad determination to cease operations.” But employees, who were fixed 60 days’ announcement and promised severance packages, person projected a measurement to support nan brew flowing.
The workers person “decided to motorboat an effort to acquisition nan brewery and tally it arsenic a worker co-op,” according to a connection missive from nan Anchor employees. Pedro de Sá, nan business supplier astatine International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 6, whose members see workers astatine Anchor, sent nan connection connected Wednesday to Mike Minami, nan president of Sapporo USA, which owns nan company.
“All we want is simply a adjacent changeable astatine being capable to proceed to do our jobs, make nan brew we love, and support this historical institution open,” nan labor said successful nan letter, a transcript of which was obtained by The New York Times. “We do not want nan brewery and marque we emotion to beryllium sold disconnected earlier we moreover had a chance.”
The missive asked Mr. Minami to pass nan national by nan extremity of nan time connected Friday whether nan institution would “work pinch america cooperatively and transparently” done nan process of raising costs and mounting up nan model for nan purchase.
VinePair, a media statement that covers nan wine, spirits and brew industries, reported nan connection connected Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the unionized Anchor workers posted a link to nan VinePair article connected Twitter: “Time to put everyone’s emotion of this marque to nan test,” nan workers said. “Let’s activity this retired together and bring backmost what we’ve almost lost.”
Sam Singer, a spokesperson for Anchor, did not remark connected nan connection connected Thursday but said that astir 2 twelve investors and individuals had expressed liking successful acquiring nan assets of Anchor Brewing Co.
“It is heartening to spot truthful galore stepping guardant to perchance transportation connected nan contented of an iconic San Francisco institution and beer,” Mr. Singer said. “We stay hopeful that Anchor will beryllium purchased and proceed connected into nan future, but it will beryllium successful nan hands of nan liquidator to make that determination and is limited connected what is offered by imaginable purchasers.”
The Japanese brew elephantine Sapporo acquired nan company, which was founded successful 1896, successful 2017 for astir $85 million. In 2019, Anchor workers voted to unionize, describing inadequate salary and unfair moving conditions.
Mr. de Sá said successful an question and reply connected Thursday that he had met pinch nan 39 workers who are members of nan national and who correspond astir two-thirds of nan brewery’s activity force. In a gathering astatine nan works connected Wednesday, nan labor had agreed to shape a committee to look astatine bylaws and to prosecute further steps to compete for ownership.
But nan Aug. 2 commencement of nan liquidation process for nan institution was looming.
“The timeline is very short,” Mr. de Sá said. “As acold arsenic we know, nan institution is going to beryllium sold for parts, and we want capable clip to get successful a superior bid.”
When nan shutdown was announced connected July 12, I.L.W.U. Local 6 described it arsenic a “tragic consequence” of a ample corp taking complete a section institution from a guidelines crossed nan Pacific Ocean and “failing to understand really to market, sell, and administer a awesome merchandise that has been loved for generations.”
Anchor has stopped brewing but has said that it will proceed to waste brew until it runs retired aliases done nan extremity of July, whichever comes first. Anchor Public Taps would waste remaining inventory.
After nan news of nan impending closure spread, fans lined up extracurricular of nan pat room to acquisition T-shirts and cases of brew and to thief drain remaining inventory, The Associated Press reported. In nan Bay Area, NBC News reported this week that different investors had expressed interest successful redeeming nan brewery.
To Sapporo, Anchor Steam was “just different statement point successful nan budget,” nan national said astatine nan time, but nan workers and nan metropolis of San Francisco “suffer nan consequences.”
