Anchor Brewing, the Oldest Craft Brewer in the U.S., Will Close After 127 Years

It survived San Francisco’s devastating 1906 earthquake, Prohibition and some world wars. But caller economical pressures proved excessively overmuch for nan institution said to beryllium nan oldest trade brewer successful nan country: After 127 years, Anchor Brewing Company is shutting down.
In a connection released Wednesday, nan company, founded successful 1896, said that nan impacts of nan pandemic, ostentation and a highly competitory marketplace near it “with nary action but to make this sad determination to cease operations.” Employees were fixed 60 days’ announcement and promised severance packages, nan institution said. Anchor added that though it had stopped brewing, it would proceed packing and distributing brew while available. It will beryllium sold connected draught while inventory remains, it said.
The brewer’s income had been declining since 2016, and successful 2017, nan institution was acquired for astir $85 cardinal by nan Japanese brew elephantine Sapporo.
“The liking done nan bosom of Anchor was nan pandemic,” Sam Singer, a spokesperson for nan company, said by telephone connected Wednesday, noting that 70 percent of its merchandise had been sold successful restaurants and bars. In 2021, Anchor Brewing tried to adapt, rebranding and bottling and canning much of its beers to waste successful market stores. But those changes “couldn’t dress up for nan important nonaccomplishment of sales,” he added. In a last-ditch effort to enactment afloat, Anchor constricted income of its brew to California, and stopped producing 1 of its products, a Christmas ale.
But expenses continued to outstrip revenues. “The bottommost statement is that Anchor ran retired of money, and it ran retired of time,” Mr. Singer said.
Anchor, beloved by galore Americans and often credited pinch spurring a trade brew resurgence successful nan 1960s, is nan latest brewer to succumb to nan pressures of a highly competitory market. In caller years, a number of smaller brewers person been absorbed by larger companies. Others person reworked their distribution models, aliases shuttered.
Regional brewers for illustration Anchor that are ample capable to waste its beers astatine nan nationalist level but mini capable to beryllium considered a trade brewery are astir vulnerable. They face title from some section micro breweries and macro breweries for illustration Coors aliases Miller, said Jarrett Hart, a clever clever successful agriculture and economics astatine nan University of California, Davis, whose investigation has focused connected trade beer. “They’ve been facing losses twelvemonth aft twelvemonth successful profits, and they’ve been mostly losing marketplace share,” he said.
After Anchor was acquired by Sapporo, workers said out astir what they described arsenic inadequate salary and unfair moving conditions, and voted to unionize successful 2019.
Joanne Marino, nan executive head of Bay Area Brewers Guild, said connected Wednesday that fixed nan crippling economical reality, it was hardly a astonishment that Anchor had shuttered. But she said nan news was still heartbreaking.
“Whenever a mini brewery is purchased by a large, multinational conglomerate, nan calculus changes a small spot for their existence,” Ms. Marino said. “It’s not a surprise, but it’s a daze and it’s a very sad time here.”
Anchor Brewing said that contempt repeated efforts to find buyers for nan brewery and its brands, nary had travel to fruition. Mr. Singer said nan brewery had gone done galore crises successful its history, and hoped location mightiness still beryllium a chance for revival if a purchaser stepped guardant during nan liquidation process.
“San Francisco’s emblem is simply a phoenix rising from nan ashes, and Anchor has had galore phoenix moments successful its history,” Mr. Singer said. “But that’s retired of our hands now,” he added. “We tin only dream for nan best.”