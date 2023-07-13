It survived San Francisco’s devastating 1906 earthquake, Prohibition and some world wars. But caller economical pressures proved excessively overmuch for nan institution said to beryllium nan oldest trade brewer successful nan country: After 127 years, Anchor Brewing Company is shutting down.

In a connection released Wednesday, nan company, founded successful 1896, said that nan impacts of nan pandemic, ostentation and a highly competitory marketplace near it “with nary action but to make this sad determination to cease operations.” Employees were fixed 60 days’ announcement and promised severance packages, nan institution said. Anchor added that though it had stopped brewing, it would proceed packing and distributing brew while available. It will beryllium sold connected draught while inventory remains, it said.

The brewer’s income had been declining since 2016, and successful 2017, nan institution was acquired for astir $85 cardinal by nan Japanese brew elephantine Sapporo.

“The liking done nan bosom of Anchor was nan pandemic,” Sam Singer, a spokesperson for nan company, said by telephone connected Wednesday, noting that 70 percent of its merchandise had been sold successful restaurants and bars. In 2021, Anchor Brewing tried to adapt, rebranding and bottling and canning much of its beers to waste successful market stores. But those changes “couldn’t dress up for nan important nonaccomplishment of sales,” he added. In a last-ditch effort to enactment afloat, Anchor constricted income of its brew to California, and stopped producing 1 of its products, a Christmas ale.