Andor: everything we learned from the Star Wars Celebration panel

The unit down Andor took to nan main Star Wars Celebration shape to talk astir nan making of nan Star Wars show, sharing immoderate down nan scenes secrets and stories astir really nan bid came into being. Showrunner Tony Gilroy, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, prima Diego Luna, composer Nicholas Britell, editor John Gilroy, accumulation designer Luke Hull, and costume designer Michael Wilkinson were connected manus to stock their insight.

We've rounded up nan awesome things we learned from nan sheet below, truthful you tin get up to velocity connected nan making of 1 of Star Wars' astir astonishing shows. For moreover more, spot our unrecorded posts from nan reporters successful nan room connected nan GamesRadar+ (opens successful caller tab) and Total Film (opens successful caller tab) Twitter accounts.

Tony Gilroy primitively said nary to making Andor

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

When Kathleen Kennedy approached showrunner Tony Gilroy for a bid pursuing Rogue One, he initially said no. "What tin we do, and really bold are you consenting to go?" he questioned successful nan panel, noting that Andor is simply a bet and a "big risk."

Score secrets

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Tony Gilroy and composer Nicholas Britell opened up connected really that striking people came together. Gilroy noted that nan "elephant successful nan room" is John Williams, who created a "huge, gigantic, superb vocabulary, this grammar that's already been described" adding that they were "going to upend that." He besides stressed that nan euphony "has to consciousness for illustration it belongs successful Star Wars" – and admitted that he and Britell "completely underestimated" nan task up of them, pinch Britell saying they ended up pinch 7.5 hours of music.

Pulling backmost nan curtain connected Ferrix

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Tony Gilroy talked astir primitively drafting Ferrix connected a napkin, comparing it to an aged Tolkien map. He revealed that he wanted to explicate Cassian's accent, and drew a parallel betwixt Ferrix and Cassian – some disregard what's going connected but are "gradually radicalised."

"It was great," Diego Luna said of stepping onset for nan first time, discussing conscionable really elaborate nan sets were, which contributed to nan unthinkable realism.

"It's conscionable truthful easy to judge that this postulation acold distant exists," he added.

The logistics of nan section 3 factory

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In Andor section 3, successful nan series wherever Cassian and Luthen Rael person to debar dropping machinery from nan tile of nan factory, nan assembled Andor unit revealed that those dense metallic pieces were successful truth practical, not VFX.

Luna noted that nan segment was rehearsed for illustration theater. "It was a beautiful segment to shoot. And a vulnerable one, too," he commented.

Dam bully location scouting

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"We request to consciousness for illustration it's Star Wars," said accumulation designer Luke Hull of uncovering nan correct location for Aldhani successful Andor. "The logic we ended up successful Scotland is we sewage really willing successful dams and ways to show Imperial activity different than conscionable troopers walking." One dam, they noticed, looked a batch for illustration Darth Vader's mask.

Prison break

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"The cardinal conception of nan situation was established successful a week," says accumulation designer Luke Hull, pointing retired that nan group were much disposable than droids. "They're pushed done a factory, that was nan idea. They're parts successful a machine."

In nan Andor post-credits scene, it was revealed that nan prisoners had been moving connected nan Death Star each along. "He's making nan limb that's gonna termination him," said Gilroy.

"It's a situation wherever you're expected to beryllium healthy. It's truthful absorbing to play a situation for illustration this one… it's a remark connected nan world we unrecorded in," said Luna.

Season 2 insight

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"He's a committed personnel now. That soul statement is over," Gilory said of Cassian successful play 2, which will screen 4 years. The last segment of nan show will besides lead straight into Rogue One.

"There's thing very typical astir wherever he ends up and what his domiciled is, and we want to salary homage to that," Gilroy added.

"Filming is going great," Luna said of nan 2nd season.

A play 2 teaser was past screened, and nan footage is conscionable arsenic aggravated arsenic what we've travel to expect from nan show. Expect stormtroopers, civilian unrest, and, of course, rebellion.

Keep up to day pinch nan postulation far, acold distant pinch our guideline to each nan upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows.