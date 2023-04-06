Andor season 2 set for August 2024 as new footage debuts

Andor play 2 is expected to deed Disney Plus successful August 2024, according to creator Tony Gilroy.

During nan Star Wars Celebration Europe instrumentality normal today, Gilroy announced that Andor play 2 is group to sprout done through August 2023, and a twelvemonth of post-production is planned. As a result, he estimates that nan show will apt beryllium fresh to motorboat successful August 2024.

A little spot of caller footage was shown astatine nan convention, though it has not yet been made public. It does proceed nan gritty reside of nan first season, pinch nary shortage of blasters, explosions, and subterfuge-filled abstraction politics. In summation to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), nan teaser besides shows nan return of characters for illustration Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

As antecedently announced, nan 12 episodes of play 2 will return spot complete a four-year span, connecting nan extremity of play 1 to nan opening of Rogue One. Gilroy said coming that play 2 sees Andor arsenic a "committed member" of nan Rebellion now. "That soul statement is over."

The original play besides featured Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Forest Whittaker, Alex Ferns, Alastair Mackenzie, Anton Lesser, and Ben Bailey Smith, galore of whom are apt to return for nan 2nd shape of nan story.

Check retired our Andor Celebration round-up for everything we learned astir nan making of play 1 from today's panel. There's been a ton of news connected different upcoming Star Wars projects today, too, including three caller live-action movies, 1 of which will characteristic nan return of Daisy Ridley arsenic Rey. We besides learned that nan Ahsoka bid is group to motorboat successful August 2023 and sewage fresh looks astatine Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte.

Keep up to day pinch nan postulation far, acold distant pinch our guideline to each nan upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows.