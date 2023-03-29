Andre de Ruyter agrees to answer MPs' questions on Eskom graft

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has agreed to look earlier parliament's nationalist accounts watchdog, nan Standing Committee connected Public Accounts (Scopa), to elaborate connected nan allegations of criminal behaviour and corruption astatine Eskom.

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced connected Thursday that aft inviting De Ruyter connected March 17, nan committee has received a consequence from his lawyers acceding to nan committee’s request.

“In his response, Mr De Ruyter indicated that he will coming a written submission to nan committee connected nan issues he has raised, and is agreeable to appearing earlier it astatine a day to beryllium wished by nan committee,” he said.

Hlengwa said nan committee believed it was important for it to prosecute pinch De Ruyter connected these issues he said astir successful statement pinch its law instruction of holding Eskom accountable connected matters related to nan financial management of nan powerfulness utility, including nan procurement of equipment and services.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe had requested nan committee to urgently induce De Ruyter to supply much accusation regarding nan allegations he made successful nan eNCA question and reply that aired connected February 23.

After tabling Hadebe’s letter, Scopa resolved to induce De Ruyter to prosecute pinch it connected nan allegations regarding corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, deficiency of consequence management, cartels and different financial irregularities astatine Eskom.

