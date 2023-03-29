Android 13: Everything you need to know about your phone's new OS

1 hour ago

Android 13 was first released successful August 2022 and is now disposable connected all nan champion phones, including nan flagship Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. While nan large type upgrade whitethorn beryllium retired successful nan unfastened now, Google isn't wholly done pinch Android 13. The institution keeps releasing caller quarterly characteristic drops to Pixel phones, pinch immoderate of their features besides trickling down to different Android phones arsenic portion of monthly information patches. Even if Android 14 and its beta programme whitethorn beryllium nan basking caller point successful town, enactment present pinch america for an overview of what Android 13 is, what nan latest Feature Drops person added to nan release, and really you tin get it connected your phone.