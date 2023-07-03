Android Auto finally ditches an annoying restriction when using Google Maps

What you request to know

Google Maps tin now show navigation connected some your telephone and caput portion astatine nan aforesaid time, suggesting that Android Auto's simultaneous-use characteristic has returned aft a little quality earlier this year.

A number of users took to Reddit to study that they're now capable to unfastened nan navigation app connected their phones arsenic Android Auto is being engaged simultaneously (via Android Police). This functionality went unrecorded for a constricted group of users successful February but was later removed aft a fewer days.

The erstwhile limitation meant that if you wish to spot navigation specifications connected nan larger surface of your caput unit, you won't beryllium capable to interact pinch Google Maps connected your handset and do things for illustration hunt for destinations. As a result, you would beryllium constricted to viewing only turn-by-turn navigation, ETA, region remaining, and euphony controls erstwhile Android Auto is active.

Limitations for illustration this are owed to information reasons, pinch Google presumably not wanting your attraction to beryllium distracted by your mobile device. However, utilizing Maps connected your caput portion and handset astatine nan aforesaid clip is particularly useful if you person a co-pilot who tin supply much elaborate directions utilizing your Android Auto-connected phone.

This was a longtime vexation for galore Android Auto users, though they were concisely fixed a dainty successful February only to spot it vanish aft a short play of time. Nonetheless, nan feature's reappearance suggests that it's present to stay, arsenic a wider scope of users tin now usage Maps connected their telephone and caput portion astatine nan aforesaid time. Some group moreover noticed nan alteration a fewer days ago.

Android Auto already provides a useful interface that makes Google's operating strategy easier to usage while you're down nan wheel. But being capable to entree Maps' further features connected your telephone provides a afloat functional experience.