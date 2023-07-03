Android Auto finally ditches an annoying restriction when using Google Maps

2 days ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Android Auto finally ditches an annoying restriction when using Google Maps
Android Auto Coolwalk surface main location screen.
(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

What you request to know

  • A number of Reddit users reported that they tin now unfastened Google Maps connected their phones while Android Auto is active.
  • This functionality was concisely disposable to immoderate users successful February, but was later removed.
  • Its reappearance was noticed a fewer days agone by some, and it now shows up for a larger group of users, indicating that it is present to stay.

Google Maps tin now show navigation connected some your telephone and caput portion astatine nan aforesaid time, suggesting that Android Auto's simultaneous-use characteristic has returned aft a little quality earlier this year.

A number of users took to Reddit to study that they're now capable to unfastened nan navigation app connected their phones arsenic Android Auto is being engaged simultaneously (via Android Police). This functionality went unrecorded for a constricted group of users successful February but was later removed aft a fewer days.

The erstwhile limitation meant that if you wish to spot navigation specifications connected nan larger surface of your caput unit, you won't beryllium capable to interact pinch Google Maps connected your handset and do things for illustration hunt for destinations. As a result, you would beryllium constricted to viewing only turn-by-turn navigation, ETA, region remaining, and euphony controls erstwhile Android Auto is active.

Limitations for illustration this are owed to information reasons, pinch Google presumably not wanting your attraction to beryllium distracted by your mobile device. However, utilizing Maps connected your caput portion and handset astatine nan aforesaid clip is particularly useful if you person a co-pilot who tin supply much elaborate directions utilizing your Android Auto-connected phone.

This was a longtime vexation for galore Android Auto users, though they were concisely fixed a dainty successful February only to spot it vanish aft a short play of time. Nonetheless, nan feature's reappearance suggests that it's present to stay, arsenic a wider scope of users tin now usage Maps connected their telephone and caput portion astatine nan aforesaid time. Some group moreover noticed nan alteration a fewer days ago.

Android Auto already provides a useful interface that makes Google's operating strategy easier to usage while you're down nan wheel. But being capable to entree Maps' further features connected your telephone provides a afloat functional experience.

Instant entree to breaking news, nan hottest reviews, awesome deals and adjuvant tips.

Jay Bonggolto ever keeps a chemoreceptor for news. He has been penning astir user tech and apps for arsenic agelong arsenic he tin remember, and he has utilized a assortment of Android phones since falling successful emotion pinch Jelly Bean. Send him a nonstop connection via Twitter aliases LinkedIn.

More
Source Androidcentral

Related Article

USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Soccer From Anywhere - CNET

USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Soccer From Anywhere - CNET

13 hours ago
Best Phone Plan Deals: Get Unlimited 5G, Free Streaming Services and More - CNET

Best Phone Plan Deals: Get Unlimited 5G, Free Streaming Services and More - CNET

13 hours ago
Best Early Walmart Plus Week Deals Worth Buying Now - CNET

Best Early Walmart Plus Week Deals Worth Buying Now - CNET

16 hours ago
Best Camera Bag and Backpack for 2023 - CNET

Best Camera Bag and Backpack for 2023 - CNET

16 hours ago

Popular Article

TRAVEL PACKAGE: Highlights of the tourist scene in SA this winter: new air routes, pick your wine capitals and digital stargazing games

TRAVEL PACKAGE: Highlights of the tourist scene in SA this winter: new air routes, pick your wine capitals and digital stargazing games

19 hours ago
ENERGY ACTION PLAN UPDATE: Upbeat Ramokgopa commits to tackling criticism of new rules to prevent grid-hogging

ENERGY ACTION PLAN UPDATE: Upbeat Ramokgopa commits to tackling criticism of new rules to prevent grid-hogging

21 hours ago
CYCLING: A two-horse race in the Tour de France is likely to be explosive

CYCLING: A two-horse race in the Tour de France is likely to be explosive

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.