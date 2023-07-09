Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

Throughout nan past year, Google has slow improved Android Auto for rental cars, detected faulty USB cables, and now we’re seeing updates that make nan in-vehicle acquisition moreover amended for those pinch an electrical vehicle.

Similar to really Google Maps tin thief you find a adjacent EV charger that fits your charging port, nan default Android Auto acquisition could soon do nan same. According to 9to5Google, app teardown, Google is softly improving EV support pinch respective notable changes.

Before explaining immoderate of nan changes, it’s important to statement that conscionable because immoderate of this accusation gets recovered wrong an app update doesn’t ever mean it’s a characteristic that’ll get for nan public. Many things acquisition testing earlier ever rolling out, and immoderate features get scrapped and ne'er spot nan ray of day. We’ve seen akin changes to Google Maps, truthful these will apt travel to Android Auto soon.

For starters, Android Auto could get a toggle letting owners “register” whether aliases not nan car is state aliases electric. From there, erstwhile you corroborate it’s an electrical car, nan strategy will adhd caller options for owners, for illustration successful Google Maps.

You’ll find “EV Settings” successful nan settings paper afloat of useful information, including nan charger type. So far, nan study suggests Google will fto drivers prime from J1772, CCS, Type 2, and CHAdeMO, and I’m assuming we’ll spot nan caller NACS action successful a early update.

This intends you tin quickly group Android Auto to cognize you person an EV, and your plug type, past fto nan strategy quickly find adjacent chargers, navigate to one, etc. Furthermore, respective lines of codification subordinate to artillery meters, which could mean Android Auto could yet show conveyance charging status, remaining artillery life, and different details.

However, it’s worthy noting that galore celebrated electrical vehicles connected nan roadworthy don’t usage Android Auto. Instead, automakers for illustration Tesla and Rivian person their ain custom-built infotainment experience and won’t use from these changes. Then you person brands for illustration Polestar, which uses Android Automotive, which is different from Android Auto.

That said, respective brands for illustration KIA and Ford whitethorn travel pinch Android Auto, and thing to amended nan acquisition for EV owners is welcomed.

via 9to5Google