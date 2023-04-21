Andy Serkis Really Wants To Direct A Star Wars Movie For Disney

After wowing audiences arsenic Kino Loy successful Andor, Andy Serkis would emotion to nonstop a Star Wars project, but what could he nonstop for Disney?

Andy Serkis already appeared successful Star Wars as 2 different characters conscionable successful nan past 10 years. So what's adjacent for nan accomplished English actor? Well, if he has thing to opportunity astir it, he'd emotion to group his sights connected thing a tad much ambitious. Maybe this clip without a large fake-out involving a lightsaber to nan side.

Serkis famously played Supreme Leader Snoke successful portion of nan Star Wars sequel trilogy, a domiciled that continues to beryllium hotly debated to this day. But for those who saw Andor connected Disney Plus, he's arguably much well-known (and praised) for his capacity arsenic Kino Loy during nan Narkina 5 situation arc. Not only did Serkis thief create his character's backstory connected Andor, but he besides knocked nan capacity retired of nan parkland to nan constituent wherever fans were heartbroken erstwhile this 3-episode characteristic admitted he couldn't aquatics arsenic his chap inmates escaped into nan immense waters surrounding nan prison. It's nary mini feat to seizure nan hearts of viewers truthful quickly.

But now, he'd for illustration to do much successful nan franchise. Recently speaking to Screen Rant astatine Star Wars Celebration, Serkis discussed his thoughts connected yet directing thing Star Wars-related. "I would emotion to," he said erstwhile asked whether he'd for illustration to nonstop a Star Wars project. "I really would genuinely. I deliberation that this beingness holds a immense fascination for me. I deliberation I americium 1 of nan uncommon actors who's had nan opportunity to play 2 characters successful it. But I would emotion to."

It's surely an enticing prospect. Serkis has plentifulness of directing experience, including nan divisive yet enjoyable sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. So it's not for illustration he'd make his directorial debut. The only mobility is which benignant of task he could return on. Disney tends to return a alternatively aggravated attack successful approving board for its characteristic films, truthful that whitethorn not beryllium successful nan cards conscionable yet. But this is Star Wars. There are tons of possibilities.

One thought would beryllium for him to nonstop an section of 1 of nan galore Star Wars shows connected Disney Plus. It could beryllium a way to endear himself to nan fans that way, and it wouldn't beryllium nan first clip personification has done thing similar. Bryce Dallas Howard became a beloved Star Wars director alternatively quickly erstwhile she took connected respective episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Now, fans are clamoring to spot her get her ain movie. It wouldn't beryllium that unheard of for Serkis to employment a akin strategy.

Whatever happens, it's awesome having Serkis successful Star Wars. There's nary denying that Kino Loy unsocial is capable to make Serkis a fable successful nan franchise, and getting to nonstop connected apical of that would conscionable beryllium icing connected nan barroom for everybody. Here's hoping Serkis and nan viewers get to spot what he tin do.

The Star Wars saga is disposable connected Disney Plus.

Source: Screen Rant