Angela Deem's Super Short Hair In New Video Stuns 90 Day Fiancé Fans

90 Day Fiancé prima Angela Deem has revealed a ne'er seen earlier short haired makeover which is making fans praise her style. The 56-year-old Angela was past seen successful 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? play 7 pinch her Nigerian hubby Michael Ilesanmi. Angela and Michael’s aggregate breakups and loud, fierce fights often make it to nan news. And erstwhile Michael and Angela are together, it’s Angela’s weight nonaccomplishment updates that proceed to shock. Ever since her gastric sleeve room successful 2020, Angela has mislaid complete 100 pounds and wholly reinvented herself.

The 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem has been mocked successful nan past for her Ariana Grande-like agelong ponytail hold she wears connected her earthy hair. Perhaps Angela ditching nan wig is each it took for fans to for illustration her aft they watched her latest Instagram Reel. Angela was accompanied by a caller friend arsenic she filmed herself holding a vessel of 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Rosé.

She said astir heading to California, but successful nan comments, astir fans weren’t willing successful Angela’s recreation schedule arsenic they were successful her hairstyle. “Hair is awesome support it this way,” wrote 1 fan. “Loving your short hairsbreadth down,” added different successful nan comments.

What Is Going On With Angela From 90 Day Fiancé?

In nan finale of Happily Ever After? season 7, Angela discovered Michael was cheating connected her pinch different American woman. Michael’s caller woman was 30 years aged and had met him connected Instagram. In nan Tell-All, Angela cried complete Michael’s infidelity, 1 of nan apical things that ever made her insecure. But Angela did not determine to divorcement Michael. Instead, she revealed Michael could beryllium coming to America immoderate clip now, and suggested she was going to springiness her hubby different chance. Meanwhile, successful January 2023, location were reports of Angela and Michael ending their marriage of 3 years.

By March 2023, location was news of Angela and Michael getting backmost together. There has been nary update connected Michael’s visa position to nan U.S. But successful January itself, Angela was successful The Florida Keys pinch a group of different 90 Day Fiancé cast members pinch a camera crew. The bunch, consisting of Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, and Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, are rumored to person filmed a caller couple’s therapy show. How precisely Angela fits into nan image pinch her hubby being complete 3,000 miles distant doesn’t make sense.

What besides doesn’t make consciousness is nan truth that Angela is still a portion of nan 90 Day Fiancé fiancé aft each these years pinch a repetitive storyline that’s going nowhere. Angela’s weight nonaccomplishment travel was absorbing to watch, and her earlier and aft photos received some praise and emotion for her transformation, and now Angela couldn’t springiness up her vices contempt aggregate warnings. But Angela looks for illustration she’s taking attraction of herself now. The bleached blonde bob and apparel that fresh her well, could either beryllium a portion of Angela’s revenge makeover, aliases she’s now hired a stylist who makes judge she looks each spot nan reality TV icon that she is.

Source: Angela Deem/Instagram