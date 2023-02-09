Angels' Anthony Rendon aggressively swings at fan during altercation; MLB investigating incident

The 2023 shot season is conscionable a time old, but nan humor is already boiling successful confederate California.

After his team's 2-1 nonaccomplishment to nan Oakland Athletics, nan Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon was caught connected camera gripping an A's instrumentality by his garment and swinging an unfastened manus toward nan fan's head.

It's unclear precisely what sparked nan confrontation, but Rendon claimed nan instrumentality called him a b----.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony Rendon of nan Los Angeles Angels during a crippled against nan Oakland Athletics astatine RingCentral Coliseum Oct. 4, 2022, successful Oakland, Calif. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

"What'd you say? You called maine a b----, huh. Yeah you did. Yeah you did. Yeah motherf----," Rendon told nan instrumentality while gripping his shirt.

That's erstwhile Rendon fto spell of his grip and past tried to swipe astatine nan fan's A's hat.

Angels teammate Mike Trout stopped successful his tracks to witnesser nan warfare of words, but everyone walked distant earlier things sewage worse.

Anthony Rendon of nan Los Angeles Angels, right, fist-bumps coaches and teammates during a crippled against nan Oakland Athletics astatine RingCentral Coliseum Thursday, March 30, 2023, successful Oakland, Calif. (Suzanna Mitchell/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

ANGELS' HUNTER RENFROE'S OPENING DAY NO-LOOK GRAB MAY ALREADY BE CATCH OF THE YEAR

MLB said it is investigating nan incident.

"We are alert of nan video, and we are now looking into nan matter," MLB said successful a statement.

Rendon didn't make interaction connected nan swipe, truthful fans were speedy to return their ain jabs astatine Rendon, who has struggled to enactment patient since signing his seven-year, $245 cardinal deal successful 2019. He hasn't precisely performed good erstwhile he has played, hitting .250 pinch a .776 OPS successful 158 games since joining nan Angels.

The Angels led 1-0 successful nan bottommost of nan eighth aft six scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts by Shohei Ohtani, who besides batted 1-for-3 pinch a walk, and a item reel drawback by Hunter Renfroe.

Anthony Rendon of nan Los Angeles Angels earlier a crippled against nan Oakland Athletics astatine RingCentral Coliseum Oct. 4, 2022, successful Oakland, Calif. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But nan bullpen allowed 2 runs successful nan frame, and nan discourtesy couldn't get backmost connected nan board.