Angels end losing skid, but another injury creates more challenges

The Angel Stadium crowd had plentifulness of reasons to roar connected a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Their award-winning sluggers, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, deed mammoth location runs. One of their up-and-coming players, Mickey Moniak, besides crushed a location run. Their young starter, Reid Detmers, was brilliant. Their closer, Carlos Estévez, picked up his 21st prevention successful arsenic galore chances this season.

By each accounts, Sunday was a bully time for nan Angels, who beat nan Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 and ended a four-game losing streak, sending a reminder of what and who immoderate of their strengths are. Yet, connected nan heels of losing different cardinal starter and violative contributor, nan challenges that dishonesty up earlier nan All-Star break — a three-game bid pinch nan Padres successful San Diego and a two-game bid pinch nan Dodgers successful Los Angeles — should not beryllium overlooked.

Brandon Drury was put connected nan injured database Sunday because of a near enarthrosis bruise. He wounded his enarthrosis while diving for a crushed shot deed by Yasmani Grandal of nan Chicago White Sox connected Thursday. Drury was batting .277 pinch an .822 on-base-plus-slugging complaint earlier landing connected nan IL. Although he had a quiet commencement to nan season, Drury started to power up successful May. In June, he batted .337 pinch a .908 OPS.

The Angels closed retired Sunday astatine 45-41, 2 games retired of an American League wild-card playoff spot. They went 3-4 connected nan homestand, splitting 4 games pinch nan White Sox and losing 2 of 3 to nan Diamondbacks.

During their four-game skid, nan Angels were outscored 29-15.. Drury did not play successful nan past 2 games of nan streak.

Angels head Phil Nevin, aft a nonaccomplishment Saturday, said, “It hurts not having [Drury] successful there. It’s a large bat, it’s a large portion of what we do, but everybody goes done injuries, we’re not gonna dwell connected that. You gotta next-man-up mentality and get done it, but losing that bat surely is making a difference.”

The Angels person added respective caller players successful caller weeks. They traded for Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar, and selected David Fletcher’s statement again astatine nan extremity of June. While each 3 person demonstrated successful nan past what they tin do, they will request a bigger sample size to show really overmuch they tin thief this season.

Andrew Velazquez was recalled Sunday to switch Drury. Anthony Rendon returned from his 2nd IL stint Friday.

Drury said Sunday that his enarthrosis felt a small amended and that he had a small much scope of motion. He tried swinging a bat Friday but was incapable to and has since conscionable been resting his shoulder. The further remainder granted by nan All-Star break should besides help.

Angels 2nd baseman Brandon Drury, hitting successful a caller crippled against nan Colorado Rockies, went connected nan injured database Sunday pinch a enarthrosis bruise. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

“I deliberation nan All-Star break’s huge,” Drury said. “Get nan other 5 days to remainder it and dainty it and get it backmost to amended for a 2nd half.”

If nan Angels get done nan upcoming travel pinch an improved grounds compared to this homestand, they’ll beryllium each nan amended for it.

And connected nan different broadside of that break, possibly a return of immoderate of those injured players.

All-Star roster reveals

Ohtani was selected arsenic an All-Star arsenic a pitcher Sunday, making it nan 3rd consecutive twelvemonth he has been an All-Star astatine some designated hitter and pitcher. He’s nan only subordinate successful awesome convention history to beryllium named an All-Star astatine some positions.

“I’m honored and I’ll springiness it my champion successful appreciation for those who selected me,” Ohtani said successful a statement.

Estévez was notably not connected nan announced database of All-Star pitchers. Estévez is still eligible to make nan All-Star Game if different American League reliever connected nan roster decides not to play.

While Estévez would judge a reserve selection, he said he deserved to beryllium 1 of nan pitchers announced Sunday.

“If I get in, I get in, but astatine nan aforesaid time, I shouldn’t beryllium a reserve guy, conscionable saying,” Estévez said. “I should person [already] been 1 of nan guys. But I can’t power that, I can’t interest astir it.”

