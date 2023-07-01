Angels extend losing streak to four; Shohei Ohtani's next start date set

Shohei Ohtani’s adjacent commencement is set. The Angels’ two-way star, who has been dealing pinch a cracked fingernail this week, will return nan mound Tuesday against nan Padres successful San Diego.

Ohtani had a mini ace connected nan nail of his mediate digit heading into his commencement against nan Chicago White Sox connected June 27. It worsened capable during nan crippled that he had to time off nan mound successful nan mediate of nan seventh inning.

“I consciousness for illustration I came retired of nan crippled earlier it sewage excessively bad,” Ohtani said successful Japanese done expert Ippei Mizuhara connected Tuesday.

The cracked nail, which nan squad thinks will beryllium good by nan clip nan Angels unfastened their three-game bid against nan Padres connected Monday, has not hindered Ohtani’s hitting.

He deed 2 location runs Tuesday and 2 much earlier nan Angels’ 3-1 nonaccomplishment to nan Arizona Diamondbacks connected Saturday astatine Angel Stadium. The tally included a 493-foot satellite changeable connected Friday, nan longest location tally of his profession and successful nan fields this season.

Jaime Barría will commencement Monday’s crippled to unfastened nan bid against nan Padres and Patrick Sandoval will return nan mound during nan finale Wednesday.

Angels autumn again

Tyler Anderson kept nan Diamondbacks scoreless done 5 innings astatine Angel Stadium. He escaped a bases-loaded jam successful nan 5th to protect nan Angels’ one-run lead and was removed aft 92 pitches.

“Tonight, conscionable ratio wasn’t great, but still conscionable trying to conflict erstwhile I had to,” Anderson said. “For immoderate logic tonight, I conscionable had a difficult clip gripping nan shot and a batch of pitches were conscionable shooting retired arm-side, but there’s nary excuse. The different guys do it too.”

The Angels jumped up successful nan 4th inning acknowledgment to Anthony Rendon’s solo location run, his first extra-base deed since returning from nan injured database Friday.

The Diamondbacks tied nan people connected an RBI azygous by Dominic Fletcher successful nan sixth inning disconnected reliever Sam Bachman. Rendon committed a throwing correction later successful nan inning that allowed Nick Ahmed to score, giving nan Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead.

Jack McCarthy deed an RBI triple successful nan seventh to push Arizona’s lead to 3-1.

The Angels person mislaid 4 games successful a row.

Slide over

Aaron Loup’s play did not commencement nan measurement he had hoped. But nan reliever made 1 elemental alteration during his stint connected nan injured database successful May that seems to person changed things for nan better.

“It’s astir apt nan first time, I deliberation each year, I’ve really felt for illustration myself,” Loup said.

In his first 11 outings this play (nine innings), nan left-hander accumulated a 7.00 earned-run average, .342 force batting mean and an .868 force on-base-plus-slugging percentage. During his past 13 games (11 2/3 inning) entering Saturday, he’s posted a 3.09 ERA pinch a .277 batting mean and .746 OPS. On Saturday, Loup sounded 2 scoreless innings.

Angels alleviation pitcher Aaron Loup has posted improved numbers since changing his technique. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Loup’s struggles started during nan first crippled of nan season, blowing a prevention and signaling a loss to nan Oakland A’s. Afterward, he said he “was retired location pitching scared.”

Loup landed connected nan injured database successful May because of a correct hamstring strain. When he was preparing to return to nan progressive roster, head Phil Nevin suggested during a bullpen convention that he descent complete connected nan rubber astir 4 inches.

“I said, ‘I thought astir it, I conscionable ne'er did it because portion of what makes maine who I americium is nan perspective I create from being that acold over,’ ” Loup recalled telling Nevin. “He said, ‘Four inches, I don’t deliberation it’s going to make a immense difference. But looking astatine it from a hitter’s perspective, nan measurement your pitches work, it would support your pitches connected nan sheet longer arsenic opposed to wherever your perspective is now, your separator for correction is truthful mini for maine to determine if it’s onslaught aliases ball.’ ”

That mixed pinch Loup‘s improved bid and ratio — a in installments to pitching coach Matt Wise and adjunct pitching coach Bill Hezel — helped nan pitcher put together a bid of coagulated outings.

“He’s been really good,” Nevin said of Loup. “You effort to spell backmost to nan things you utilized to do, but past there’s times you get to a definite constituent successful your profession wherever there’s things you utilized to do, you’re not gonna beryllium capable to do. Every subordinate goes done that.”