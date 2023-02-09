Angels' Hunter Renfroe's opening day no-look grab may already be catch of the year

6 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Angels' Hunter Renfroe's opening day no-look grab may already be catch of the year

The Los Angeles Angels mislaid a heartbreaker opening day, but location is already a contender for nan drawback of nan year.

The Oakland A's Jace Peterson roped a statement thrust to correct section disconnected Shohei Ohtani, and Hunter Renfroe instantly started to tally backmost for nan ball.

With nan shot tailing distant from him, he had to make rather an adjustment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hunter Renfroe of nan Los Angeles Angels plays correct section successful nan 3rd inning against nan Colorado Rockies during a outpouring training crippled astatine Tempe Diablo Stadium March 8, 2023, successful Tempe, Ariz. 

Hunter Renfroe of nan Los Angeles Angels plays correct section successful nan 3rd inning against nan Colorado Rockies during a outpouring training crippled astatine Tempe Diablo Stadium March 8, 2023, successful Tempe, Ariz.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

At nan very past second, pinch zero clip to move his shoulders for an easier play, he stuck his mitt down him while looking astatine nan wall and someway made nan no-look catch.

SHOHEI OHTANI WILL SIGN DEAL WORTH AT LEAST $600 MILLION NEXT OFFSEASON, ESPN PUNDIT SAYS

Even Ohtani, who's accomplishing feats ne'er earlier seen successful baseball, appeared stunned by what he had seen.

The outfielder couldn't thief but ace a smile, acting for illustration it was a regular grab.

Hunter Renfroe of nan Los Angeles Angels poses for a photograph during Los Angeles Angels photograph time astatine Tempe Diablo Stadium Feb. 21, 2023 successful Tempe, Ariz. 

Hunter Renfroe of nan Los Angeles Angels poses for a photograph during Los Angeles Angels photograph time astatine Tempe Diablo Stadium Feb. 21, 2023 successful Tempe, Ariz.  (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Angels were starring 1-0 astatine nan time. Despite Ohtani going six scoreless innings and striking retired 10 Oakland A's, nan bullpen allowed 2 runs successful nan bottommost of nan eighth, and nan Angels lost, 2-1.

More
Source Foxnews

Related Article

Longtime sports journalist, best-selling author refuses to travel to Texas for Final Four over gun laws

Longtime sports journalist, best-selling author refuses to travel to Texas for Final Four over gun laws

1 hour ago
Man grabs Israeli cop's gun near Al Aqsa mosque, is shot dead -police

Man grabs Israeli cop's gun near Al Aqsa mosque, is shot dead -police

1 hour ago
Hunter Dickinson is leaving Michigan. Is transfer portal’s top player interested in UK?

Hunter Dickinson is leaving Michigan. Is transfer portal’s top player interested in UK?

1 hour ago
Whitney Cummings says comedians feel pressure 'to be perfect' in 2023. She'd like to remind audiences that 'we're kinda scumbags.'

Whitney Cummings says comedians feel pressure 'to be perfect' in 2023. She'd like to remind audiences that 'we're kinda scumbags.'

1 hour ago
Warming up this weekend!

Warming up this weekend!

1 hour ago
Dars: BBC education show in Afghanistan helps children banned from school

Dars: BBC education show in Afghanistan helps children banned from school

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

20 hours ago
‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

16 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

11 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

17 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

12 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.