Angels' Hunter Renfroe's opening day no-look grab may already be catch of the year

The Los Angeles Angels mislaid a heartbreaker opening day, but location is already a contender for nan drawback of nan year.

The Oakland A's Jace Peterson roped a statement thrust to correct section disconnected Shohei Ohtani, and Hunter Renfroe instantly started to tally backmost for nan ball.

With nan shot tailing distant from him, he had to make rather an adjustment.

Hunter Renfroe of nan Los Angeles Angels plays correct section successful nan 3rd inning against nan Colorado Rockies during a outpouring training crippled astatine Tempe Diablo Stadium March 8, 2023, successful Tempe, Ariz. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

At nan very past second, pinch zero clip to move his shoulders for an easier play, he stuck his mitt down him while looking astatine nan wall and someway made nan no-look catch.

Even Ohtani, who's accomplishing feats ne'er earlier seen successful baseball, appeared stunned by what he had seen.

The outfielder couldn't thief but ace a smile, acting for illustration it was a regular grab.

Hunter Renfroe of nan Los Angeles Angels poses for a photograph during Los Angeles Angels photograph time astatine Tempe Diablo Stadium Feb. 21, 2023 successful Tempe, Ariz. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Angels were starring 1-0 astatine nan time. Despite Ohtani going six scoreless innings and striking retired 10 Oakland A's, nan bullpen allowed 2 runs successful nan bottommost of nan eighth, and nan Angels lost, 2-1.