Angels star Shohei Ohtani uses PitchCom to call his own game in season opener

Los Angeles Angels pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder Shohei Ohtani 2023

The erstwhile American League MVP often dazzles fans and moreover opposing teams erstwhile he is connected nan pitching mound aliases opinionated astatine nan sheet pinch a bat successful his hand. However, nan superstar had yet different instrumentality up his sleeve erstwhile he utilized a PitchCom instrumentality to telephone his ain pitches connected Thursday, alternatively of relying connected nan catcher.

Ohtani's determination to usage nan instrumentality was not straight impacted by nan implementation of nan new transportation clock, according to ESPN. The timepiece allows a pitcher conscionable 15 seconds to statesman their throwing motion.

The instrumentality was placed underneath Ohtani's jersey adjacent his enarthrosis during nan game. Angels head Phil Nevin believes nan instrumentality tin thief Ohtani get done his pitching repertoire quicker.

"Shohei's sewage truthful galore pitches he tin throw. So for him to spell done 'em and shingle and shingle and shingle -- time's moving retired because that point doesn't opportunity it speedy capable sometimes," Nevin said earlier nan play opener against nan Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani is not nan only personnel of nan Angels pitching unit to employment nan device. However, different pitchers, specified arsenic Angels reliever Ryan Tepera, spot nan instrumentality connected their non-throwing limb which allows them to spot nan numbers arsenic they type.

Meanwhile, Ohtani's placement of nan instrumentality forces him to memorize nan keypad.

Last week, Major League Baseball authorized nan usage of PitchCom for pitchers. Prior to nan approval, catchers would person to cardinal successful nan selected pitch. The pitcher would past perceive nan transportation action done a speaking successful his hat.

"They're pushing buttons, they're making oculus contact," Nevin said successful reference to Ohtani and catcher Logan O'Hoppe. "It's a small different move than we've seen successful nan past, obviously, but nevertheless they get location is good pinch me."

Ohtani did tally into a fewer issues pinch his PitchCom instrumentality early connected successful Thursday's crippled and walked nan first batter he faced connected conscionable 4 pitches. He decided to extremity utilizing nan instrumentality for nan remainder of nan opening inning, but he did not look to person immoderate much problems pinch it for nan remainder of nan game.

"I deliberation he would’ve been moreover much unhittable if he had nan PitchCom successful nan first inning," O'Hoppe said. "We had to instrumentality pinch nan slider and cutter and couldn’t really spell pinch nan split. But I thought he was unhittable nan full outing."

Ohtani did utilize PitchCom past season, and nan determination seemed to person a nonstop effect connected his performance. Prior to utilizing PitchCom, he had an ERA of 3.45 done nan period of May.

However, aft he incorporated PitchCom, Ohtani had an ERA of 0.34 done 4 starts. The two-time MLB All-Star vanished nan twelvemonth pinch a 2.33 ERA, which was nan fourth-best mean successful nan AL.