Animal rights activists applaud Myer decision to end Melbourne Cup horse racing sponsorship

Overjoyed animal activists are lauding Myer's determination to cease its 40-year business pinch nan Melbourne Cup's 'Fashions connected nan Field' competition.

The manner elephantine announced it would not beryllium renewing nan sponsorship, which has been going since 1983, because it nary longer aligns pinch their 'ongoing strategical objectives and trading priorities'.

Activists and animal authorities groups for illustration nan Animal Justice Party, which has 2 members successful authorities parliament, flocked to societal media to definitive their joyousness astatine nan news.

They person publically waged warfare against nan racing industry, holding protests astatine nan title that stops nan federation complete nan past fewer years, including bizarre Squid Game-themed demonstrations and a title successful a elephantine T-rex costume arsenic they urged Australia to opportunity 'Nup to nan Cup'.

Aussie exemplary Imogen Anthony, who has antecedently called nan Melbourne Cup 'the existent Halloween' pinch 'foul and narcissistic bulls**t', applauded Myer's decision.

Myer has ceased its astir 40-year relation pinch nan Melbourne Cup and nan Fashions connected nan Field event, which has been judged by celebrities for illustration Jennifer Hawkins (left) and Rebecca Judd (right)

Model Imogen Anthony was 1 of galore animal activists to applaud Myer's decision

Horses successful nan 2022 Melbourne Cup make their measurement down nan consecutive successful beforehand of a packed crowd astatine Flemington

'About time! Thank you Myer,' Anthony wrote connected her Instagram stories.

It is simply a monolithic financial determination for nan section store, pinch $422 cardinal generated for nan Victorian system each twelvemonth from nan Melbourne Cup carnival.

That includes an astonishing $51.9million spent connected unit and fashion.

Regardless, nan section stor elephantine made nan daze move pinch conscionable 4 months to spell until nan Cup is held.

'Fashion is astatine nan bosom of Myer, and we are incredibly proud of nan publication Myer has made to nan Victoria Racing Club done our sponsorship that has spanned almost 4 fashionable decades,' Myer CEO John King said successful a statement.

'While nan determination not to renew nan sponsorship was a difficult one, it aligns pinch our ongoing strategical objectives and trading priorities.'

'We person nary uncertainty nan VRC will present an exceptional 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, arsenic we proceed to bring our customers nan latest trends for nan upcoming outpouring racing season.'

The Victorian Racing Club, which runs nan celebrated arena astatine Flemington, insisted it was afloat steam up for nan hugely celebrated 'Fashions connected nan Field' event, contempt different naming sponsor not yet being secured.

A Fashions connected nan Field contestant struts down nan runway successful 2019, erstwhile Myer still sponsored nan event

The Melbourne Cup has agelong been Australia's astir profitable sporting event

'The Melbourne Cup Carnival is synonymous pinch fashion, and for decades that meant Myer,' VRC CEO Steve Rosich said successful a statment.

'It has been an enduring and prolific partnership, recognised globally and responsible for creating immoderate of nan astir iconic manner moments astatine Flemington.

'We person weighted Myer's longstanding support and wish them good for their early endeavours and look guardant to delivering a magical Melbourne Cup carnival this year.'

After celebrating its 60th day past year, nan manner arena which attracts group from each complete nan world will still impact major-prize sponsor Lexus, which gives a car to each of nan 2 main class winners.

The partnership, which is understood to person been worthy astir $2million a twelvemonth astatine its peak, has go smaller successful caller years.

The Myer marquee, which costs $1000 per impermanent each time of nan carnival, was axed successful 2018, pinch nan company's only engagement past becoming conscionable nan manner event.

(L-R) Jodi Gordon, Jennifer Hawkins, Kris Smith, Rachel Finch and Rebecca Judd astatine nan Myer Marquee successful 2017 - which was past nan hottest summons successful town

Liam Hemsworth and mother Leonie astatine nan Myer Marquee connected Melbourne Cup Day successful 2010

With names for illustration Jennifer Hawkins, Rebecca Judd, Jerry Hall and milliner to nan Royal Family, Stephen Jones, progressive pinch Myer and nan arena successful caller years, it remains to beryllium seen if nan arena will clasp its allure.

Myer's determination to extremity its business pinch nan arena it is synonymous pinch continues a inclination of manner brands and stores distancing themselves from equine racing.

Rival David Jones ended its sponsorship of nan Caulfield Cup successful 2019, pinch a big of different designers removing references to racing and nan time-honoured outpouring carnival successful their trading successful bid to debar immoderate benignant of cancel culture.

The Coalition for nan Protection of Racehorses (CPR) celebrated their triumph successful a lengthy societal media post.

'This (Myer ending sponsorship) comes aft years of coagulated campaigning by CPR directed astatine nan section shop to extremity glamourising nan disfigured business of gambling and animal abuse,' nan organisation said.

'We hosted demonstrations extracurricular nan store, coordinated missive penning campaigns, developed our '10 Reasons Why your Business Should Not Be Associated With Horse Racing' acquisition outreach kit, and astir fantastically, done our yearly online 'Hijack Myer Fashions connected nan Front Lawn' action.

'So galore of you posted fab photos of yourselves saying #nuptothecup from nan perfectly divine, to nan hilarious, to nan grotesque and nan outrageous.

'You each told Myer successful galore different ways to opportunity #nuptothecup and they've yet listened.'

Mark Zahra salutes nan crowd aft winning nan 2022 Melbourne Cup aboard Gold Trip

Police apprehension a equine racing protester extracurricular Flemington successful 2021. Activists person been happy to study connected Myer's decision

'Big convey you to Myer for ending their sponsorship of and support of nan Melbourne Cup aft 40 years! This is monumental news and signifies different immense measurement toward shutting down this manufacture altogether,' nan NSW limb of nan Animal Justice Party wrote connected societal media.

Animal Liberation Queensland besides shared their delight astatine nan news, imploring nan authorities to listen.

'After 40 years, Myer has pulled nan pin connected their sponsorship of nan Melbourne Cup,' nan organisation posted.

'Myer understands that supporting equine racing - an manufacture that routinely causes animal suffering and deaths - is nary longer fashionable aliases popular. Isn't it clip our authorities caught up?'

'Businesses are recognising it is important not to beryllium associated pinch activities which utilization and endanger animals. Good connected Myer,' commented nan Animal Justice Party of New Zealand.

A number of activists besides applauded Myer's decision.

A bizarre Squid Game-themed protestation deed nan Melbourne Cup successful 2021

Animal activists wearing T-rex costumes title extracurricular Flemington past twelvemonth successful different bizarre anti-racing demonstration

'That is simply a immense measurement successful nan correct guidance and an denotation that nan connection is FINALLY getting done ... it proves that animal activism does work,' said one, pinch different commenting: 'Thank you, Myer ... Humanity must prevail successful a civilised society.'

'Bravo, Myer! Thank you for STOPPING sponsorship of nan Melbourne Cup. Entertainment should NOT impact animal cruelty. Horse racing kills: It is not a athletics and not sporting. Horses are injured, maimed and dice for profit,' said a third.

It's improbable to ever effect nan moving of nan race, which is 162 years aged and is nan world's richest two-mile race.

It's owed to beryllium tally connected Tuesday, November 7 later this twelvemonth astatine nan celebrated Flemington Racecourse.