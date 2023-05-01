Announcing Summer Recipe Bingo

Introducing Pinch of Yum’s Summer Recipe Bingo featuring our favorite, astir celebrated summertime recipes. Bring immoderate summertime magic into your life this season!

Everything You Need For Summer Recipe Bingo

Print Your Bingo Card

Recipes and Prizes

How to Enter

More FAQs

Summer Recipe Bingo is simply a chance to thin into *ahem* THE BEST WEATHER SEASON *ahem* pinch its life-giving warmth, patio dinners, bonfires, precocious sunsets, early sunrises, fluffy peonies, dogs jumping successful lakes, cul-de-sac lemonade stands, and rivers of peach juice dripping down toddler fingers and chins.

In a word, it’s astir JOY!

How it works:

Pick your favourite items, aliases your favourite row, and sound disconnected nan items earlier nan extremity of summer!

Submit photos of what you made for a chance to triumph prizes.

What’s On The Summer Recipe Bingo Card?

Cucumber Agua Fresca

Pickled Strawberries

Fluffiest Blueberry Pancakes

Feel-Good Zucchini Muffins

Basic Garlic Butter Tomato Sauce

Miso Crunch Salad

Couscous Salad pinch Lime Basil Vinaigrette

Best Easy Pasta Salad

Cashew Crunch Salad with Sesame Dressing

Beet and Burrata Salad pinch Fried Bread

Lemongrass Chicken pinch Rice and Zucchini

BBQ Salmon Bowls with Mango Avocado Salsa

Smash Burgers pinch House Sauce

Spicy Shrimp Tacos pinch Garlic Cilantro Lime Slaw

Chicken Lettuce Wraps pinch Lime Drench

Extra Good Puppy Chow

The Best Easy Peanut Butter Pie

The Best Peach Cobbler

Raspberry Crumble Bars

Best S’mores Bars

What Are The Prizes?

We’ll prime 8 summertime bingo winners!

Each victor will get their prime of a $250 gift paper to Williams Sonoma, Amazon, aliases Jeni’s Ice Cream!

How Do I Enter?

Choose a vertical, horizontal, aliases diagonal statement to complete.

Complete your 5 recipes/activities, return a photograph of each, and nonstop them each successful ONE email to [email protected].

Entry Deadlines

We will beryllium accepting entries from June 14th – July 31st.

Submissions will adjacent connected July 31st astatine 11:59 p.m. CST.

Other Important Details

What if I want to make dietary modifications to a recipe?

Go for it! Just nonstop america a photograph of nan look and fto america cognize astir immoderate subs aliases swaps you made.

Can I participate aggregate bingos?

Yes! For each further bingo you get, nonstop america your 5 images successful ONE email to [email protected]

Do I request to unrecorded successful nan U.S. to win?

Summer Recipe Bingo is unfastened worldwide!

How will winners beryllium chosen?

By emailing your 5 completed images to us, you are entered to triumph 1 of nan prizes.

Winners will beryllium selected astatine random from bingo entries and our squad will verify that your images person made a bingo connected nan board. We do not take based connected photograph value aliases immoderate different characteristics of your introduction – they are chosen astatine random!

Once a victor is selected, each individual will person nan action to take nan gift paper they’d for illustration to person (Williams Sonoma, Amazon, aliases Jeni’s Ice Cream).

Can I triumph much than once?

One prize per victor is allowed.

If your sanction is selected for a prize, a personnel of our squad will interaction you connected August 1st done nan email reside utilized for your entry.

Here we go! Let’s person immoderate fun! Delicious eats and nosy summertime magic, coming correct up! ✨