Annuity in NPS: How to choose the right annuity for a regular income?

- Home
- Latest
- News
- Markets
- Premium
- Money
- Mutual Fund
- Industry
- Companies
- Technology
- Opinion
- Web Stories
- Videos
SearchMy Reads
e-paperNew
Notifications
Newsletters
IFSC Code FinderNew Web StoriesMintGenie For You
Top Sections
- News
- Companies
- Company News
- Start-ups
- Company Results
- Top Company Leader
- Technology
- Gadgets
- Tech Reviews
- App News
- Foldable Smartphones
- 5G Tech
- Markets
- Stock Markets
- Commodity News
- Mark To Market
- IPO News
- Live Blog
- Money
- Personal Finance
- Q&A
- Opinion
- Photos
- Mutual Funds
- Mint 50 - Top Mutual Funds
- News
- Insurance
- Lounge
- Opinion
- Views
- Columns
- Blogs
- Budget 2023
- Budget News
- Budget Expectations
- Budget Videos
- Opinion
- Auto News
- Sports
- Industry
- Banking News
- Infotech News
- Infrastructure
- Agriculture
- Manufacturing
- Energy News
- Retail News
- Videos
- India Investment Summit
- Annual Banking Conclave
- Mint Explainers
- Market Analysis
- Why Not Mint Money
- Business of Entertainment
- Long Story Capsule
- Mint Views
- Start-Up Diaries
- Money With Monika
- Mint Insight
- Digital Gurus
- Brand Masters
- Politics
- Education
- Impact Feature
- Brand Stories
- Podcast
Explore Mint
- About Us
- Mint Authors New
- Contact Us
- SITEMAP
- Terms of Use
- Subscriber - Terms of Use
- Cookie Policy
- Print Subscription
- Privacy Policy
- Disclaimer
- Mint Code
- Code of ethics
- Mint Apps
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All authorities reserved.
Home / Money / Personal Finance / Annuity successful NPS: How to take nan correct annuity for a regular income?
Sreekanth Nadella
Annuity intends fixed sum of money paid to a subscriber astatine a group wave for nan remainder of their life.
Annuity intends a fixed sum of money paid to a subscriber astatine a group wave for nan remainder of their life.
Wait for it…
Log successful to our website to prevention your bookmarks. It'll conscionable return a moment.
Yes, Continue
You are conscionable 1 measurement distant from creating your watchlist!
Login Now
Wait for it…
Oops! Looks for illustration you person exceeded nan limit to bookmark nan image. Remove immoderate to bookmark this image.
×