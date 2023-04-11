Annuity in NPS: How to choose the right annuity for a regular income?

3 hours ago
Annuity successful NPS: How to take nan correct annuity for a regular income?

5 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Sreekanth Nadella

An annuity provides a regular income (it could beryllium monthly, quarterly, annual, etc) astatine a specified complaint for a specified play chosen by nan subscriber.

Annuity intends fixed sum of money paid to a subscriber astatine a group wave for nan remainder of their life.

Annuity intends a fixed sum of money paid to a subscriber astatine a group wave for nan remainder of their life.

An annuity provides a regular income (it could beryllium monthly, quarterly, annual, etc) astatine a specified complaint for a specified play chosen by nan subscriber. It intends nan personification tin salary nan money to an Annuity Service Provider (ASP) and take an annuity action to guarantee a regular income aft retirement.

In NPS, a subscriber must usage astatine slightest 40 per cent of nan corpus to bargain an annuity. From nan corpus of NPS, 60% tin beryllium withdrawn arsenic a lump sum aft retirement, and nan remainder 40%, is invested successful immoderate annuity strategy of nan subscribers prime and is paid backmost by measurement of pension to nan subscriber. In lawsuit of premature exit earlier reaching nan property of 60 (or earlier retirement) , NPS subscribers will person to put 80 per cent of nan corpus to get nan annuity scheme. Although each magnitude invested and nan superior gains from nan investments successful NPS are tax-free connected withdrawal, nan magnitude paid arsenic pension will beryllium added to your income and taxed arsenic per nan income taxation slab applicable to you.

Core Benefits of Annuity successful NPS

  • Onetime Investment
  • Immediate costs of pension
  • The magnitude of annuity costs is fixed, irrespective of nan alteration successful liking rates aliases marketplace conditions
  • No Risk of reinvestment
  • There is nary headdress connected Investment

Who are nan ASPs which are emplaned pinch PFRDA to supply annuity successful NPS:

The annuity schemes are provided by nan annuity work providers who are empaneled pinch PFRDA.

  • Aditya Birla SunLife Insurance Company Limited
  • Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited
  • HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
  • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
  • IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Life Insurance Corporation of India
  • Max Life Insurance Company Limited
  • PNB Metlife India Insurance Company Limited
  • SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited

Some of nan important factors to beryllium considered while selecting an ASP

  • Different ASPs person different complaint astatine which they supply Annuities
  • Different ASPs require a minimum magnitude of corpus to beryllium eligible for annuity purchase

What is nan minimum magnitude to bargain an annuity?

The magnitude you put into an annuity depends connected nan type of annuity you want and nan goals you want to achieve

Types of Annuity Plan

There are 5 types of annuity plans that 1 tin put in.

  • Lifetime Income - Annuity to subscriber and aft nan demise of nan subscriber, annuity ceases.
  • Life & Last Survivor pinch 100% Income - Annuity to subscriber and aft nan demise of nan subscriber, annuity to spouse, aft demise of spouse, annuity ceases
  • Lifetime Income pinch Capital Refund - Annuity to subscriber and aft nan demise of nan subscriber, main magnitude is paid to nominee/legal heir.
  • Life & Last Survivor pinch 100% Income pinch Capital Refund - Annuity to subscriber and aft nan demise of nan subscriber, annuity to spouse, aft demise of spouse, main magnitude is paid to nan nominee.
  • NPS - Family Income - Annuity to subscriber and aft nan demise of nan subscriber, annuity to spouse. On demise of spouse, annuity to beryllium re-issued to nan family members successful nan bid of penchant provided below,
  1. living limited mother of nan deceased subscriber
  2. living limited begetter of nan deceased subscriber
  3. After nan sum of each specified members, nan acquisition value shall beryllium returned to nan surviving children / ineligible heirs of nan subscriber

At a premium complaint prevalent astatine nan clip of acquisition of nan annuity, utilizing nan acquisition value required to beryllium returned nether nan statement until each nan members fixed beneath are covered:

 Pension to SubscribersPension to SpousePension to Family (dependent parents of subscriber)Principal magnitude backmost nominee / ineligible heirIndicative monthly pension connected corpus of Rs.10 lakhs successful annuity
Lifetime Income pinch No Capital refundYES   6,946
Life & Last Survivor pinch 100% IncomeYESYES  6,088
Lifetime Income pinch Capital RefundYES  YES4,983
Life & Last Survivor pinch 100% Income pinch Capital RefundYESYES YES4,974
NPS - Family IncomeYESYESYESYES4,974

How to take nan correct Annuity

1. As annuity a semipermanent engagement pinch nan ASP, take a scheme and institution that tin supply you agelong word information and assurance

2. How overmuch of nan corpus to put successful Annuity – connected retirement, you tin put anyplace betwixt 40% and 100% of your corpus successful annuity. You will person to equilibrium your request for contiguous rate travel connected status pinch your request for a higher pension. The higher nan magnitude you put successful Annuity, nan higher pension you will get.

3. Which strategy you want to for illustration – this will dangle connected nan dependency your family members person connected nan pension magnitude you get. As you tin spot from nan table, nan pension magnitude reduces arsenic you choose, pension for your spouse connected your demise, aliases main magnitude backmost to your nominee. If you spouse and family members are not financially limited connected your you tin take nan life income scheme.

4. Also support successful mind that you will person to prosecute pinch nan ASP much than 20-30 years aft retirement, by measurement of providing them pinch proof-of-life documentation. This will besides see play erstwhile your beingness mobility will beryllium limited. So take an ASP that will supply you entree to exertion for immoderate archiving needs. 

Author: Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO – KFintech

