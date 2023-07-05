Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove reboot

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly person announced that they will beryllium producing a reboot of nan teen play which made them celebrated - Byker Grove.

The presenting duo shared a video connected Twitter, telling fans they had "exciting news" and that 17 years aft nan show came disconnected air, they would beryllium rebooting nan nineties TV classical "for a full caller audience".

Image: The Byker Grove formed celebrating their 10-year day successful 1998

McPartlin and Donnelly - who famously played PJ and Duncan successful nan original bid - will beryllium executive producers and imaginative consultants connected nan reboot, which will beryllium called simply Byker.

Like nan original show, Byker will beryllium filmed and produced successful and astir Newcastle and nan North East, and nan duo will besides merge their Prince's Trust Making It In Media people into nan production.

The presenters said they "owe a lot" to "the very typical show… which gave america our breaks," adding "as proud Geordies, we're looking guardant to thief radiance a spotlight connected nan North East and nan talent nan region has to connection some successful beforehand of nan camera and down it".

They said they would beryllium bringing a "fresh incarnation to a full caller generation", and that nan play would travel a caller group of young group and their families "as they effort to navigate nan challenges they look coming successful nan 2020s".

Ant and Dec went connected to opportunity they were "buzzing" aft talking astir characters and storylines, joking astir what PJ and Duncan could beryllium doing correct now (PJ is performing astatine Wembley Stadium pinch his platinum trading rap medium apparently).

Teasing nan anticipation of a cameo, erstwhile PJ and Duncan could "pop into The Grove", they seemed to propose it was unlikely, adding: "I wouldn't person thought so."

Byker is successful improvement pinch Fulwell 73 - which has antecedently produced shows including Friends: The Reunion, The Kardashians, Bros: After The Screaming Stops - and besides pinch Mitre Studios who nutrient Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Byker Grove , which was created by Coronation Street writer Adele Rose, and Andrea Wonfor - who commissioned shows including The Word, Eurotrash, and The Big Breakfast - first aired connected ITV connected 8 November, 1989.

While celebrated pinch nan young group it was created for, immoderate parents criticised nan show for tackling immoderate much superior and arguable storylines, antecedently avoided successful children's TV.

Several characters died successful car accidents connected nan show, and McPartlin's characteristic PJ was blinded during a paintballing convention gone wrong.

Byker Grove besides famously showed nan first cheery buss connected children's TV successful 1994 - nan aforesaid twelvemonth arsenic Channel 4 soap Brookside had their ain same-sex buss - attracting aggregate complaints from viewers and a adjacent magnitude of antagonistic property astatine nan time.

A staple of British tv passim nan Nineties and Noughties, it ran for 18 series, yet ending successful 2006.

As good arsenic giving Ant and Dec their commencement successful TV, Byker Grove besides launched nan careers of Donna Air, Jill Halfpenny and Andrew Hayden-Smith.

A merchandise day has yet to beryllium announced for Byker, which will aerial connected nan BBC.