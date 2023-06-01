Antarctic ice levels undergo 'massive decrease', data shows

8 hours ago
  3. Antarctic ice levels undergo 'massive decrease', data shows

Global oversea aboveground temperatures were astatine grounds precocious for nan clip of nan twelvemonth successful May and June, according to WMO, which warned that nan warming of nan world's oceans was spreading accelerated beyond their surface.

"It is not only nan aboveground temperature, but nan full water is becoming warmer and absorbing power that will stay location for hundreds of years," WMO said. "Alarm bells are ringing particularly loudly because of nan unprecedented oversea aboveground temperatures successful nan North Atlantic."

The organisation said that nan El Nino upwind pattern, which precocious emerged, was expected to summation temperatures some connected onshore and successful nan oceans, which could lead to much marine heatwaves and utmost temperatures.

Source Bdnews24

