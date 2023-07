Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur gets a Good Friday release

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ is group to merchandise successful theaters connected Good Friday of 2024 — March 29.

The movie will characteristic heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble formed including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Directed by Anurag Basu, nan modern communicative will person a euphony people by Pritam.

The erstwhile movie successful nan bid Life successful a Metro starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon successful pivotal roles.