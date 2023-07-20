Anyone with an Android phone can try Cricket Wireless for free with the tryCricket app

1 week ago
tryCricket

Switching complete to a caller bearer tin beryllium a small daunting and nary 1 wants to beryllium stuck successful a statement pinch mediocre sum and information speeds. With that successful mind, Cricket’s has launched a caller app which intends to let those of america pinch Android phones to trial its web for 14 days without obligation. Called tryCricket, nan app is yet disposable to download connected nan Play Store aft having been disposable to iPhone users since November 2022.

Once you’ve downloaded nan tryCricket app and motion up, Cricket will past nonstop you a beingness SIM paper which will person 3GB of information and unlimited matter and talk allowances loaded.

“John Dwyer, President of Cricket Wireless said “There’s nary charge, nary gimmicks, and nary committedness pinch tryCricket. It takes 5 minutes to motion up for a trial, and past we message you a beingness SIM paper pinch two-day shipping astatine nary charge. Once you get nan SIM, you’ll get to acquisition our nationwide 5G web and award-winning customer work for 14 days connected us. We activity each time to make our customers smile, and we look guardant to doing that for Android users that motion up pinch tryCricket.”   

Once nan SIM paper arrives it’s simply a lawsuit of switching it complete from nan 1 that is presently successful usage though if you person a dual-SIM telephone you tin usage some SIMs without needing to physically switch. After that, you’ve sewage 14 days to effort retired nan Cricket Wireless web to spot if it meets your requirements without immoderate obligation. You tin take to move complete to Cricket via nan app and return your telephone complete pinch you aliases bargain 1 from nan bearer if necessary.

You tin download nan tryCricket app from nan Play Store via nan nexus below:

He's been an Android instrumentality ever since owning an HTC Hero, pinch nan Dell Streak being his first phablet. He presently carries an Honor Magic 5 Pro successful his pockets, a Xiaomi Pad 5 successful his backpack, and thinks thing of lugging a 17-inch laptop astir nan world. When not immersed successful nan world of Android and gadgets, he's an avid sports fan, and for illustration each South Africans, he loves a bully Braai (BBQ).

Talkandroid

