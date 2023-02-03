Apple announces Swift Student Challenge for WWDC 2023

New Swift Student Challenge

Alongside Apple's day uncover for WWDC 2023, nan institution has besides announced that nan Swift Student Challenge coding title is making a return. Here's really to apply.

This year's Worldwide Developer's Conference is group from June 5 to June 9 wherever Apple will uncover iOS 17 and different caller operating systems. And students who codification tin participate successful nan Swift Student Challenge.

To enter, students must build an app playground pinch Apple's Swift Playgrounds app and taxable it, answering a fewer written questions and providing documentation. The institution has immoderate requirements to participate nan competition.

Be astatine slightest 13 years aged successful nan United States aliases nan applicable jurisdiction's minimum property (for example, 16 years of property successful nan European Union).

Be registered for free pinch Apple arsenic an Apple developer aliases personnel of nan Apple Developer Program.

Fulfill 1 of nan pursuing requirements: Be enrolled successful an accredited world institution aliases charismatic homeschool equivalent, beryllium enrolled successful a STEM organization's acquisition curriculum, beryllium enrolled successful an Apple Developer Academy, aliases person graduated from precocious schoolhouse aliases balanced wrong nan past six months and beryllium awaiting acceptance aliases person received acceptance to an accredited world institution.

Students must besides not beryllium employed full-time arsenic a developer.

Apple encourages students to taxable advanced, imaginative app playgrounds and provides some templates for inspiration. Students tin adhd graphics, audio, and different elements to create a unsocial experience.

The playground must beryllium built pinch and tally connected Swift Playgrounds 4.2.1 aliases later, which requires iPadOS 16 aliases macOS 13 aliases Xcode 14 connected macOS 13. Students must use connected Apple's website to participate nan competition.

Winners will person exclusive WWDC23 outerwear, AirPods Pro, a customized pin set, and 1 twelvemonth of rank successful nan Apple Developer Program. Apple will besides clasp a abstracted random action process for winners who opt successful for nan opportunity to be nan arena astatine Apple Park.