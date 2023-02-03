Apple announces Swift Student Challenge for WWDC 2023

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Apple announces Swift Student Challenge for WWDC 2023

New Swift Student Challenge

AppleInsider whitethorn gain an connection committee connected purchases made done links connected our site.

Alongside Apple's day uncover for WWDC 2023, nan institution has besides announced that nan Swift Student Challenge coding title is making a return. Here's really to apply.

This year's Worldwide Developer's Conference is group from June 5 to June 9 wherever Apple will uncover iOS 17 and different caller operating systems. And students who codification tin participate successful nan Swift Student Challenge.

To enter, students must build an app playground pinch Apple's Swift Playgrounds app and taxable it, answering a fewer written questions and providing documentation. The institution has immoderate requirements to participate nan competition.

  • Be astatine slightest 13 years aged successful nan United States aliases nan applicable jurisdiction's minimum property (for example, 16 years of property successful nan European Union).
  • Be registered for free pinch Apple arsenic an Apple developer aliases personnel of nan Apple Developer Program.
  • Fulfill 1 of nan pursuing requirements: Be enrolled successful an accredited world institution aliases charismatic homeschool equivalent, beryllium enrolled successful a STEM organization's acquisition curriculum, beryllium enrolled successful an Apple Developer Academy, aliases person graduated from precocious schoolhouse aliases balanced wrong nan past six months and beryllium awaiting acceptance aliases person received acceptance to an accredited world institution.

Students must besides not beryllium employed full-time arsenic a developer.

Apple encourages students to taxable advanced, imaginative app playgrounds and provides some templates for inspiration. Students tin adhd graphics, audio, and different elements to create a unsocial experience.

The playground must beryllium built pinch and tally connected Swift Playgrounds 4.2.1 aliases later, which requires iPadOS 16 aliases macOS 13 aliases Xcode 14 connected macOS 13. Students must use connected Apple's website to participate nan competition.

Winners will person exclusive WWDC23 outerwear, AirPods Pro, a customized pin set, and 1 twelvemonth of rank successful nan Apple Developer Program. Apple will besides clasp a abstracted random action process for winners who opt successful for nan opportunity to be nan arena astatine Apple Park.

More
Source Appleinsider

Related Article

Top World Backup Day deals knock up to $800 off storage devices

Top World Backup Day deals knock up to $800 off storage devices

45 minutes ago
Haj applicants can undergo medical screening at government hospitals

Haj applicants can undergo medical screening at government hospitals

1 hour ago
6 VCs explain why embedded insurance isn’t the only hot opportunity in insurtech

6 VCs explain why embedded insurance isn’t the only hot opportunity in insurtech

1 hour ago
Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote will take place on June 5

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote will take place on June 5

3 hours ago
11 Foods That Are negatively Hurting Your Health - CNET

11 Foods That Are negatively Hurting Your Health - CNET

3 hours ago
Online used-car marketplace Shift cuts workforce 30% following CarLotz merger

Online used-car marketplace Shift cuts workforce 30% following CarLotz merger

3 hours ago

Popular Article

Sube a 40 la cifra de migrantes muertos por incendio en INM

Sube a 40 la cifra de migrantes muertos por incendio en INM

23 hours ago
HFCL bags ₹283 cr order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

HFCL bags ₹283 cr order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

17 hours ago
Paul O’Grady death: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

Paul O’Grady death: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

18 hours ago
Piden a Gobierno asumir responsabilidad por tragedia en INM

Piden a Gobierno asumir responsabilidad por tragedia en INM

23 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Ferdy Sambo akan Jalani Hukuman Gantung

CEK FAKTA: Ferdy Sambo akan Jalani Hukuman Gantung

18 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.