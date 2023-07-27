Apple confirms bug stops Screen Time limits from sticking for kids

If your kid has been mysteriously busting done nan Screen Time limits you group connected their Apple device, the Wall Street Journal might cognize why: nan publication recovered that a bug has been preventing definite Screen Time limits group via nan Family Sharing strategy from redeeming correctly for months. Apple was expected to hole nan rumor backmost successful May, but apparently nan problem has persisted.

Apple’s Family Sharing strategy allows parents to put usage limits connected their kids’ devices, pinch 1 of nan cardinal controls being nan expertise to show and limit their usage of circumstantial apps and nan instrumentality arsenic a full done a characteristic called Screen Time. The Journal reports uncovering that a circumstantial mounting known arsenic Downtime, which blocks entree to nan full device, has been failing to prevention correctly; successful 1 case, personification had to group Downtime limits 3 times earlier nan limit decently saved. In nan meantime, kids mightiness person had much entree to their instrumentality than parents wanted.

Apple confirmed nan ongoing bug to nan the Journal and said that it’s moving connected solutions, but it didn’t connection immoderate benignant of timeline. “We are alert that immoderate users whitethorn beryllium experiencing an rumor wherever Screen Time settings are unexpectedly reset,” Apple told nan Journal. “We return these reports very earnestly and we person been, and will continue, making updates to amended nan situation.”