Apple could be fined billions under strict new UK rules

6 hours ago
Apple could find itself connected nan receiving extremity of immoderate hefty fines if it doesn't comply pinch caller rules planned to travel into unit successful nan U.K.

The rules will beryllium portion of nan government's Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumer Bill which would require large tech companies to do a amended occupation of helping consumers make informed decisions. Those decisions will specifically subordinate to purchases based connected reviews arsenic good arsenic recurring subscriptions.

The measure itself has been successful nan useful since 2021 and will besides put Google and Amazon squarely successful nan sights of UK lawmakers, while Apple will request to beryllium wary of really it runs nan App Store specifically.

Fake reviews and subscription traps

The caller laws will beryllium wide-ranging, nan BBC (opens successful caller tab) writes, but they will apt use to Apple and nan App Store successful circumstantial ways.

The first relates to clone reviews. Companies will person to put a extremity to reviews that person been paid for, either successful position of free equipment aliases money-changing hands. That seems to beryllium squarely aimed astatine Amazon, but Apple's App Store has its ain fake reappraisal problem. Apple will apt person to do a amended occupation of clamping down connected apps whose developers bargain clone reviews successful an effort to bolster their download numbers.

Another constituent that could impact Apple relates to subscriptions. The laws will activity to extremity companies from offering alleged subscription traps — subscriptions that are difficult to get retired of. Companies will besides person to pass group erstwhile a  free proceedings comes to an end, too.

Apple already warns customers erstwhile a caller subscription is getting fresh to beryllium renewed truthful it's imaginable it will already person this facet of nan caller laws covered, but it mightiness request to spell yet further.

The App Store has agelong been a bony of contention for many, and moreover nan best iPhone money tin bargain is still constricted successful really group tin instal apps. Opening nan iPhone to third-party app stores is thing nan UK is besides moving on, while Apple is said to beryllium fresh to let them as portion of iOS 17 arsenic well.

Oliver Haslam has written astir Apple and nan wider exertion business for much than a decade pinch bylines connected How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and galore more. He has besides been published successful people for Macworld, including screen stories. At iMore, Oliver is progressive successful regular news sum and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts successful much detail, too.

Having grown up utilizing PCs and spending acold excessively overmuch money connected graphics paper and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to nan Mac pinch a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since past he's seen nan maturation of nan smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and caller merchandise categories travel and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and beautiful overmuch thing that has a artillery aliases plugs into a wall. Oliver besides covers mobile gaming for iMore, pinch Apple Arcade a peculiar focus. He's been gaming since nan Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend nan truth he tin play console value titles connected his pouch computer.

