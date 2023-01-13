Apple BKC successful Mumbai

Apple's lease for its Apple BKC shop successful Mumbai reportedly includes a circumstantial database of 22 competing brands that it will not let to person immoderate advertizing aliases unit locations nearby.

India's The Economic Times is reporting that Apple has stipulated a no-go exclusive area astir its caller shop successful nan Reliance Jio World Drive Mall. It's curiously similar to a study astir Apple's caller agency abstraction successful Bengaluru, wherever nan owners person agreed to barroom 12 rivals including Microsoft and Netflix.

In nan caller deal, nan lease statement for nan Apple BKC shop reportedly specifies that nan named rivals not beryllium allowed to person stores successful nan mall, nor person advertizing displayed. Of nan specified competitors, 21 of nan reported 22 specified firms person been revealed.

Amazon

Bose

Dell

Devialet

Facebook

Foxconn

Garmin

Google

Hitachi

HP

HTC

IBM

Intel

Lenovo

LG

Microsoft

Next

Panasonic

Sony

Toshiba

Twitter

Also, unless 1 of them is nan so-far unreported 22nd competing marque listed, location are immoderate funny exceptions. Most significantly, location is nary Samsung connected nan list, nor Spotify — but location is Apple's awesome iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn.

Apple's akin database astir its caller Bengaluru agency abstraction does database some Samsung and Spotify. But it only lists 11 competitors, of which only 3 are connected nan store's evident list.

Those are Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet, Google's owner. Other firms barred from astir nan agency but not connected nan store's database see Xiaomi, Huawei, Baidu, and Netflix.

According to The Economic Times, Apple's lease connected nan shop is for 11 years. Apple is reported to initially beryllium paying astir $51,300 per month, positive 2% gross stock for nan adjacent 26 months, rising to 2.5% thereafter.

That rental gets Apple a minimum of 20,800 quadrate feet of space. The lease includes a 15% rent escalation each 3 years, which is nan aforesaid statement Apple has pinch nan proprietor of its caller Bengaluru agency space.