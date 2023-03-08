Apple gets patent for AirPods case with a touchscreen

File photograph of nan Apple logo

File photograph of nan Apple logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has received a patent from nan U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for an AirPods touchscreen case, according to a study by tech outlet 9to5Mac citing a tribunal filing.

Apple Researching AirPods Case With Built-in Interactive Touchscreen https://t.co/JMhZfFwo0s by @waxeditorialpic.twitter.com/ni09fPcRt1

— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) April 3, 2023

In nan filing dated March 30, Apple provided galore unsmooth diagrams showing nan functionality of an interactive personification interface connected nan case. The diagrams showed nan lawsuit providing notifications, playing music, helping pinch navigation, outputting audiobook media, giving upwind updates, and letting users move audio modes by squeezing nan case.

9to5Mac said that nan AirPods case’s show could beryllium for illustration that of nan Apple Watch.

Apple, successful its filing, pointed retired that nan lawsuit needed to do much for users and connection them further feedback and power options.

While nan diagrams successful nan tribunal filing resembled earplugs, Apple referred to it arsenic headphones.

The institution said, “the inferior of a headphone lawsuit tin beryllium enhanced, and personification power complete a user’s wireless headphones tin beryllium improved, by configuring a headphone lawsuit pinch an interactive personification interface to alteration personification power of operations associated pinch nan wireless headphones.”

The iPhone and MacBook shaper is yet to rumor a general connection connected nan improvement aliases corroborate whether specified a merchandise will moreover beryllium manufactured soon.

