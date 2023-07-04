Apple hitting roadblocks in Vision Pro assembly

Apple Vision Pro

A caller study claims that awesome manufacturing are plaguing Apple Vision Pro assembly, pinch large cuts not conscionable successful 2023, but for nan foreseeable early arsenic well.

Apple will of people not corroborate immoderate orders aliases volumes of manufacturing for immoderate of its devices. But a previous report astir Sony arsenic an exclusive supplier of nan Vision Pro's screens said that company's maximum was 900,000 displays successful nan first year.

However, according to nan Financial Times, Apple was really expecting to make a cardinal of nan Vision Pro successful a twelvemonth — and now cannot. It's claimed that Apple has now dropped its orders to astir 400,000 Vision Pro units successful 2024.

Reportedly, this is owed to nan sheer complexity of manufacturing nan device, according to unspecified sources "close" to Apple and to supplier Luxshare. It's believed that Luxshare is nan sole assembler of nan Vision Pro.

The manufacturing difficulties are said to halfway connected some nan soul displays and nan external, outward-facing and curved display. It's said that nan output from this device, nan number of defect-free units that tin beryllium completed, is simply a awesome difficulty.

UK newspaper nan Financial Times besides reports that nan 2nd procreation of nan Apple Vision Pro has been delayed, though it is not clear how. The 2nd procreation is reportedly to characteristic displays made by Samsung and LG in, presumably, a different process.

That 2nd procreation exemplary is expected to costs hundreds of dollars less than nan first one. It's expected to beryllium released successful 2025.